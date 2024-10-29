When should you visit The Centennial State?

When it comes to planning a trip to Colorado, timing is everything. After all, we’re talking about a state with mountainous areas six times the size of Switzerland, over 9,600 miles of fishing streams, 2,850 lakes, and more than 1,000 towering peaks – so there’s certainly a lot to explore! Colorado is a year-round destination for outdoor adventures.

Whether you’re dreaming of hitting the slopes, hiking through wildflower-filled meadows, or just enjoying the buzz of festivals, the best time to visit Colorado really depends on the experience you’re after. Here’s what you should know about booking your perfect Colorado getaway.

The best time to visit Colorado for fewer crowds

The best time to visit Colorado to experience fewer crowds is during the shoulder seasons: April through May and October to mid-December. These quieter months offer a welcome break from the summer and winter tourist rush. You’ll find more availability at resorts, less traffic on the busy I-70 mountain corridor, and usually cheaper lodging rates.

However, keep in mind that during “mud season” (late April through May), some restaurants and businesses may temporarily close to recover after the high season. In the fall, you can enjoy the hiking trails without the crowds, but pack for cooler temperatures as winter approaches.

The best time to visit Colorado for skiing

If you’re looking to hit the slopes, the best time to visit would be from late November to early April, with January and February being the prime months. With 75% of the U.S. land area above 10,000 feet located in Colorado, the state is a paradise for winter sports enthusiasts.

For a luxury ski experience, check out Aspen Snowmass, which offers four mountains with a wide range of terrain. Vail, one of the largest ski resorts in North America, is famous for its expansive back bowls and cozy village. Breckenridge is known for being a laid-back spot and features the highest lift in North America at 12,840 feet. For a more low-key experience, you can check out places like Keystone or Crested Butte.

The best time to visit Colorado for good weather

If you’re after warm, sunny days, the best time to visit Colorado is from June to August. With Denver seeing over 300 days of sunshine a year, you’ll have plenty of good weather to enjoy the great outdoors. During summer, you can dive into activities like whitewater rafting, mountain biking, stand-up paddleboarding, and fly fishing.

Temperatures can soar into the 80s and 90s in cities, but if you’re looking for cooler weather, head to mountain towns like Vail, Aspen, Silverthorne, or Breckenridge, where it’s typically in the 60s and 70s. There, you can hike wildflower-filled trails, camp under starry skies, or explore some of Colorado’s amazing national parks.

The best time to visit Colorado for hiking

The best time to visit Colorado for hiking is from June to October. While some trails are accessible year-round with the right gear, this peak hiking season offers clear paths and fewer obstacles. You’ll find very little to no snow, and most high-mountain passes are open, making it easier to explore the incredible views.

Some popular hikes include the Flatirons in Boulder, with various trail options, or the Maroon Bells near Aspen, known for its gorgeous scenery. You can also check out Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon or the Grays and Torreys Peaks hike, where you can summit two 14ers in one go.

The best time to visit Colorado for festivals

If you want to soak up some local culture, the best time to visit Colorado for festivals is May, June, and July. These months are packed with exciting events that celebrate everything from art to hot air balloons. One highlight is the Telluride Balloon Festival, featuring two sunrise balloon ascensions from Town Park.

Art enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Denver Chalk Art Festival, where over 200 artists transform the sidewalks of the Golden Triangle into vibrant masterpieces. Throughout the summer, Film on the Rocks at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater showcases a variety of films on Monday nights, offering a unique outdoor cinematic experience. For something quirky, check out the Mike the Headless Chicken Festival, which celebrates the legendary headless chicken with a 5k race, poultry show, and disc golf tournament.

The best time to visit Colorado for fall foliage

The best time to visit Colorado for fall foliage is typically between mid-September and mid-October. However, the exact timing can vary based on summer moisture levels and elevations. Trees at lower elevations usually change color later, while higher mountain areas may start transforming before fall officially begins.

For amazing views of Colorado’s autumn colors, make sure to check out the Peak to Peak Highway, Kenosha Pass, and Buffalo Pass. These three passes provide beautiful backdrops of golden aspens against the rugged mountain landscape.

When is the worst time to visit Colorado?

When it comes to planning your trip to Colorado, it’s tough to pinpoint if there really is a true “worst” time to visit the state, given its year-round array of activities and possibilities for outdoor activities. However, if skiing is on your agenda, you’ll definitely want to steer clear of the warmer summer months when the slopes are closed.

Additionally, if you’re hoping for fewer crowds and more budget-friendly accommodations, it’s best to avoid the peak summer season and the winter ski months. These times tend to draw larger crowds and bring higher prices for lodging, especially at the most popular resorts and attractions.