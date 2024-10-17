American Airlines to add direct flight between Texas and Washington

Yesterday, American Airlines received tentative approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for a nonstop, round-trip flight between San Antonio, Texas, and Washington, D.C. The route will provide a quick trip to the capital, and the first flights will occur in the coming months.

The new Texas to Washington route benefits both regions

American Airlines’ new San Antonio to D.C. flight provides a corridor between the cities, bringing new economic and travel opportunities. During the application process, the airline submitted more than 150 letters of support from the San Antonio community, including military organizations, mayors, bipartisan members of the Texas Congressional Delegation, chambers of commerce, and advocacy groups.

American’s Executive Vice President Nate Gatten commented: “American would like to thank the city and community of San Antonio, the San Antonio International Airport, U.S. Senator Cruz and the entire Texas delegation for its strong partnership and support of this effort. I’d also like to thank DOT for recognizing the overwhelming value this route will bring to a previously unserved market. We look forward to DOT issuing a final order so we can begin connecting more members of Military City USA with our nation’s capital and our industry-leading global network.”

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said: “Today marks a significant milestone for San Antonio as we get one step closer to securing a nonstop flight between SAT and DCA. This connectivity between San Antonio and our nation’s capital is long overdue and will benefit our community in many ways. I’m grateful for the unwavering support of our local leaders and the bipartisan backing of our congressional delegation. We are excited about the opportunities this will bring for economic growth, boosting both our business and military communities.”