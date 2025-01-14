 Skip to main content
American Airlines introduces options for health-conscious adventurers

By
As 2025 begins, American Airlines offers passengers more ways to stay healthy and active. From routes to outdoor destinations to health-conscious meals, the airline caters to adventurous travelers intent on living the good life. Here’s what American has in store.

Experience healthy, adventurous travel with American

From Montana to Nova Scotia, American takes fliers close to nature, for a true recharge under the stars (or sun). On the way, healthy meal options offer nutrition and flavor, for optimal energy when the wheels hit the tarmac. For those participating in “Dry January”, curated mocktails are sweet and satisfying, without alcohol.

American gives explorers a direct route to nature with these routes:

  • The Chicago (ORD) to Halifax (YHZ) flight lets you experience Nova Scotia’s Mi’kmaq Lands, for a stunning display under the stars 
  • Fly from LaGuardia (LGA) to Kalispell, Montana (FCA) or Calgary, Canada (YYC), gear up, and trek to a nearby glacier.
  • Go from LGA to Bozeman, Montana (BZN) and take in unspoiled wildlife.
  • Travel from Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) to Quebec City, Canada (YQB) and feel the rush of fall while taking in the foliage.

In the air, American has healthy options galore, including gluten and dairy-free recipes. Other examples include vegan, vegetarian, kosher, and diabetic choices, which are available for pre-order, in addition to the regular menu.

Kim Cisek, American’s Vice President of Customer Experience, said: “Our health-forward dishes are made to taste great while also supporting fluid intake, aiding digestion, and being rich in nutrients. At American, we want our passengers to arrive at their final destinations feeling fulfilled and refreshed so they can enjoy whatever adventures lie ahead.”

Lastly, American’s Admirals Club has a wide selection of mocktails for those who want refreshment without alcohol. One example is the Winter Citrus Sparkler, composed of orange, grapefruit, and lime juices, with a hint of rosemary. There’s also the Turmeric Grapefruit Mule, made of ginger beer, turmeric syrup, grapefruit, and sugar rim. 

