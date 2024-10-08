Alaska Airlines paints an airplane with Seattle Kraken logo

Part of the fun of air travel is seeing beautiful airplanes, some with special liveries. Southwest Airlines “Lone Star One” livery commemorates Texas with a bold, bright paint scheme. United’s “Friend Ship” graphics turn back the clock with retro-inspired graphics. While there are many others, they have one thing in common: they add fun and wonder to the runway.

Now, to commemorate the start of the NHL season, Alaska Airlines just dropped its latest Seattle Kraken-inspired livery, with plenty of colors and some intriguing details. Not only that, but the airline included some special deals for Kraken fans.

Alaska Airlines’ new plane is a dream for Seattle Kraken fans

Alaska Airlines is the official airline sponsor for the Seattle Kraken and went all out in creating a hockey-themed flying machine. The team logo and colors adorn the rear half of the Boeing 737 MAX 9’s fuselage, along with the coordinates of the Climate Pledge Arena. The #N933AK tail number commemorates 93.3 KJR FM, a local sports radio station. However, the plane isn’t only for the show, as Kraken fans can enjoy special promotions throughout the NHL season.

Eric Edge, Managing Director of Marketing and Advertising, Alaska Airlines, commented: “As the official airline of the Seattle Kraken, we’re thrilled to reveal a new design to celebrate our hometown’s NHL team. Whether at 30,000 feet or on the ice, we’ll be cheering the Kraken on this season!”

Jeff Webster, Chief Commercial Officer of the Seattle Kraken, said: “We are incredibly grateful to our partner, Alaska Airlines, for their continued support of both our team and our fans. Unveiling this new design is the perfect way to celebrate the start of our fourth season.”