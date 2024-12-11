Alaska Airlines will add nonstop routes to these Asian countries

Alaska Air Group continues to build upon the merger of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines by making Seattle a new global hub. As part of that, Hawaiian Airlines will offer direct flights from the Pacific Northwest city to Tokyo Narita, Japan (NRT) and Seoul Incheon, South Korea (ICN) beginning in 2025.

The new flights offer a gateway to Asia

The Seattle to Tokyo flight starts on May 12, 2025, aboard an Airbus A330-200 aircraft. Combined with oneworld Alliance partner Japan Airlines, the flight provides multiple connections throughout Asia. Fares are currently available for purchase on alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. The flight to Seoul begins in October 2025, and tickets are available for sale early next year.

Alaska Air Group’s Seattle hub is the largest of any airline on the West Coast, offering 104 direct flights throughout North America. By 2030, the airline plans to offer 12 nonstop global routes through Seattle, including Tokyo and Seoul, aboard long-haul widebody aircraft.

The Seattle to Tokyo flight will also help the airline optimize its capacity between Hawaii and Japan. As Alaska Air Group repositions planes from its Honolulu to Tokyo Narita route to Seattle, it’ll provide additional options from Honolulu to Tokyo Haneda, another international airport in Japan’s capital. That includes an increase from 12 to 14 weekly flights.

Ben Minicucci, Chief Executive Officer at Alaska Air Group, said: “We believe our guests will be as excited as we are about these new nonstop flights to Tokyo and Seoul – two of the world’s most dynamic cities. From our global gateway in Seattle, we can conveniently connect travelers from across our network as they head to Asia and beyond. Hawaiian’s spacious widebody aircraft, along with its excellent onboard service and amenities, will make for a terrific trip from one side of the Pacific Rim to the other.”