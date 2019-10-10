Understanding Diets and Dieting with Shawn Wells

Which new bourbon are we pumped about? What does it take to be a master journeyman? Where are we excited to travel to next? Each week, The Manual Podcast invites an expert, artisan, or craftsman for a roundtable discussion on what’s new, exciting, and unique in their trade.

For this week’s episode of The Manual Podcast, the gang’s all here as Nicole, Sam, and Greg sit down with Registered Dietician Shawn Wells, MPH, LDN, RD, CISSN, FISSN to talk about diets, dieting, what exactly Keto is, and much more.

Having learned about the importance of vitamins and minerals from a young age, it wasn’t until Wells was in business school — and had an important encounter with a doctor — that he decided to follow the path that would lead him to become a Registered Dietician in addition to a number of other elated titles.

Before digging into the current diet obsessions of the country, we had to know: what the hell is a diet? What is dieting? As it turns out, there are some misconceptions about what diets are from a scientific standpoint (shocking, we know). Once establishing a baseline, Wells digs into what constitutes both Paleo and Keto diets and how these can affect the human body. He also gives his thoughts on why people should diet and how to go about it effectively if they intend to.

Finally, the gang digs into tips and tricks for those looking to make positive dietary changes in their lives and how best to approach a healthy lifestyle (hint: it involves exercise and giving a damn about your body).

