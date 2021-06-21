  1. Outdoors

Why You Should Buy a Stand-Up Paddleboard on Amazon Prime Day

By

The benefit of having Amazon Prime Day deals at the beginning of summer is that you can find discounts on the outdoor gear you need for the season. And while I do recommend supporting your local outdoor stores with your business, there is one item I think you should definitely buy on Prime Day — a stand-up paddleboard.

I am only a beginner at paddleboarding, but it has quickly become one of my favorite outdoor experiences. Unlike kayaking, you aren’t restricted to one position. You can sit, stand, or even lay down on your board if you feel like it. So if you’re looking to buy something special for your outdoor adventures on Prime Day, I highly recommend a stand-up paddleboard.

Why You Should Buy a Stand-up Paddleboard

One of the most intimidating aspects of recreational watersports for me is having to rent the gear. It’s never as simple as just going to a body of water and getting in, it requires both planning and rental fees to enjoy a paddle in the lake. Since I recently purchased my own inflatable paddleboard, however, it’s a lot easier to get out in the sun and enjoy one of the laziest water sports imaginable.

Removing the hassle of renting is really the main reason you should buy your own board. Beyond that, it’s really just the benefits of paddleboarding that I can recommend from my own experience. The freedom to sit, stand, and lay down is the main bonus for me. I am not a particularly well-balanced person, but I have no trouble staying on the board if I’m just sitting. And even if you do fall off your board, it’s incredibly easy to get right back on.

Another huge bonus to paddleboards is that they can double as tables. If you’re out on a calm lake and just so happened to bring a backpack cooler full of cheap beer, it’s all too convenient to just float with your beverage placed neatly on the board.

Amazon will have discounts on paddleboards for Prime Day

Traditionally, Amazon has at least a few really good deals on stand-up paddleboards for Prime Day. There are already a few discounts on name-brand inflatable paddleboards like Body Glove floating around, but if you are going to purchase one, you should wait until tomorrow.

Related:

Which Paddleboard Should You Buy?

Since I am not an expert paddleboarder, I will refrain from recommending any specific models. I personally have the Body Glove Performer 11, which is an inflatable paddleboard, and it works great. If you have no idea where to even start looking, however, I can offer some general advice about the two different types of paddleboards.

Inflatable vs Non-inflatable Stand-up Paddleboards

Inflatable paddleboards are one of the most affordable and convenient options available. If you don’t have a roof rack to carry a huge board down to your local lake or river, then going inflatable is a great option. The only downside is that you have to inflate the board yourself and it can be a bit of a chore.

If you do have a way of storing and transporting a full-on board, then I do recommend buying one. While the inflatable boards are surprisingly good, they aren’t nearly as fast or maneuverable in the water. The main downside of buying a regular paddleboard, however, is that they are usually more expensive. You also aren’t likely to find a whole lot of options online during Prime Day.

Editors' Recommendations

Why You Should Buy a Pizza Oven on Amazon Prime Day

ooni koda pizza oven review

This Walmart Tent Offers the Best Sleep You’ll Ever Have in the Great Outdoors

klymit sky bivy hammock walmart prime day 2021 skyshelter 09ssgr01c ls02 skybivy 2001x3000 be960949 331b 4639 a70e ea23fc3411

Your Old Gym Bag Stinks. This Puma Duffel Is an Easy Upgrade

puma evercat contender duffel bag deal amazon prime day 2021

Peak Your Metabolism for Less with this GNC Vitamin Multipack Prime Day Deal

A box of GNC AMP men's Ripped Vitamin Multipack.

The 9 Best Men’s Running Shoes On Amazon

running shoes pavement

The Best Prime Day Fishing Deals 2021: Sales to Shop

best prime day fishing deals 2020

Best Prime Day Tent Deals 2021: What to Expect

Prime Day 2021 Tent Deals

Save BIG on this Weber Gas Grill for Amazon Prime Day 2021

weber gas grill deal amazon memorial day sale 2021

Best Prime Day Camping Deals 2021: Sales to Shop Now

best prime day camping deals 2020

Best Prime Day Kayak Deals 2021: Sales to Shop Now

oru portable inlet kayak 2

Best Prime Day Bike Deals for 2021: Sales to Shop Today

best prime day bike deals schwinn mountain bikes

10 Best Affordable Bikes Under $100 to Buy from Walmart

bike on sidewalk at night

This Walmart Headlamp Will Be Your New Appendage for the Outdoors

walmart headlamp review ozark trail