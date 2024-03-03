 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Pro tip: This man was thrown overboard, and wearing a watch helped save his life

This may be the main reason you should be wearing a watch

Mark McKee
By
blue and silver Patek Philippe watch
Diniy Salleh / Unsplash

We talk a lot about the importance of wearing a watch. It is an elegant way to show class and sophistication. Since World War II, they have been the go-to men’s accessories. While women wear everything from bracelets to rings, necklaces to earrings, men keep it simple, and many of us opt for a watch. But a watch can be more than just an elegant piece of jewelry; it can be a tool, something you can use to get the job done. And in one very interesting instance, something that can save your life.

Cambridge 61-year-old Will Fransen embarked on a fishing trip off the coast near the Alderman Islands, and it turned into a nightmare. After snagging what he expected was a marlin, Fransen fell overboard. As they do, the boat starts to drift away from him, and he soon realizes that he isn’t going to be able to catch it. Finding he was thirty nautical miles away from the shore and without his forty-foot boat, Fransen found himself in the middle of a real-life horror movie.

Fossil watch
Hugo Delauney / Unsplash

His situation worsens

Like any good horror movie, Fransen’s situation gets even worse. Once his boat was out of reach, the fisherman decided that swimming to the coast was his best bet. As he swam closer and closer, Mother Nature became even more determined to keep him away by using the tides to push him back out to sea.

Recommended Videos

And again, like every good horror movie taking place in a sea, the situation got worse when a shark took notice. “Fortunately, it decided it wasn’t interested,” Fransen said after his ordeal. “It would have been a good couple of meters, so it could have easily dealt with me.” The shark haunted Fransen in the ocean for the rest of his time in the water. Every time his foot wrapped up in seaweed, he panicked a little and thought the night was over.

Boat on the water
Oleksandr P / Pexels

He was saved by something completely unexpected

“When I went in the water, I knew the chances of somebody even knowing I was in the water were pretty slim. I was pretty pessimistic from the outset. I just kept staying alive.” He told how he felt there was little chance any boats would be out due to worsening weather. Then, he had a bright idea to use his watch to signal boats with a reflection. “As I was trying to get my arm up, I would just go underwater. So that boat duly motored away. Then something changed. The wind stopped, the sea got a bit calmer.”

Related

Three fishermen saw what they said was an unusual reflection in the water. When they got closer, they discovered it was a man floating among the waves. Miraculously, his first words when he was rescued were “glad to see you.” The man floated for 24 hours before a miraculous rescue under the most unlikely circumstances.

You may never be in a horror movie. You may never find yourself floating in an ocean without a glimmer of hope that someone will come by and pick you up. But just in case, wear a watch. It may just save your life.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Hublot adds a bright green SAXEM watch to its lineup
Hublot uses SAXEM in their new bright green watch
Hublot Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM watch black background

Hublot continuously pushes the boundaries of watches for men and has once again captivated enthusiasts with its latest creation: the Hublot Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM watch. This timepiece represents a harmonious fusion of cutting-edge technology and timeless aesthetics, offering a bold statement for discerning individuals who appreciate the finer things in life.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM
At the heart of the Hublot Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM beats the HUB1242 UNICO Manufacture self-winding chronograph movement, known for its precision and reliability. Boasting a power reserve of approximately 72 hours, this watch ensures uninterrupted performance for the modern gentleman who is always on the go, whether it's traveling on business trips or chasing after his kids. Measuring 45mm in diameter, the case strikes the perfect balance between presence and wearability, making it an ideal companion for any occasion.

Read more
G-SHOCK and Team Land Cruiser partner up for a rugged watch inspired by the Dakar Rally
G-shock and Team Land Cruiser partner for new watch
G-SHOCK Team Land Cruiser watch face

In a dynamic collaboration bridging the worlds of automotive prowess and horological innovation, G-SHOCK and Team Land Cruiser have joined forces to create a watch that embodies the spirit of adventure and resilience. Inspired by the legendary Dakar Rally, renowned for its grueling terrain and relentless challenges, this watch stands as a testament to the enduring partnership between G-SHOCK and Toyota, paying homage to the iconic Land Cruiser legacy while embracing the cutting-edge technology synonymous with G-SHOCK.

The G-Shock and Toyota Land Cruiser collaboration
While one timepiece is engineered to withstand the toughest conditions and accompany you on any adventure, the other is a vehicle meticulously crafted for the same rugged purpose. With dedicated followings for both G-Shock and Land Cruiser enthusiasts, it's no surprise that the collaborative watch from these iconic brands will undoubtedly attract fervent interest from admirers of both these watches for men and cars.

Read more
Piaget revives its iconic yellow-gold Polo 79 watch, offering a modern twist on a glitzy throwback
Piaget celebrates 150th anniversary with Polo 79 watch revival
Piaget Polo 79 watch

In the realm of horology, where timepieces serve as both functional accessories and status symbols, few names command as much reverence and admiration as Piaget. With a legacy spanning over a century and a half, Piaget has continually pushed the boundaries of luxury watchmaking, seamlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with avant-garde design. Now, to commemorate its illustrious 150th anniversary, Piaget is resurrecting one of its most iconic creations: the Polo 79 watch, reimagined in resplendent yellow gold.

The Piaget Polo 79: A 150th anniversary revival
The revival of the Piaget Polo 79 holds profound significance within the community of watches for men. Originally introduced in the 1980s, the Polo 79 swiftly garnered acclaim for its bold aesthetic and technical prowess. Its distinctive integrated bracelet, sleek profile, and sophisticated dial design epitomized the spirit of luxury sports watches of that era. Now, with its triumphant return, the Polo 79 pays homage to Piaget's rich heritage while embracing the ethos of contemporary watchmaking.

Read more