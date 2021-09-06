Walmart Is Practically Giving Away Grills for Labor Day

Summer’s coming to an end, but with Walmart’s Labor Day grill deals you don’t need to stop outdoor fun, including cooking. Whether you’re heading out to tailgate parties, backyard grilling convenience, smoking meat or fish for the crew, or neighborhood block parties, you can find a grill deals and smoker deals among Walmart’s Labor Day grill sales for your outdoor cooking needs.

Cuisinart 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill — $21, was $25



Why fuss? With this Cuisinart portable charcoal grill you can keep your cookouts simple, easy, and portable. No compromises with this 14-inch-diameter kettle grill, which has more than 150 square inches of cooking space. Cleanup is easy with the chrome-plated steel cooking grate, and the enamel-coated firebox adds durability. Side-locking clamps keep all the parts together when you travel and dual vents help with temperature control.

Costway Outdoor BBQ Grill Charcoal Barbecue Pit Patio Backyard Meat Cooker Smoker — $135, was $210



When you want to smoke meat or fish or grill burgers, veggies, or whatever BBQ your family craves, simply roll out this easy-to-move Costway combination smoker and grill. In addition to ample cooking surface, the Costway cooking combo has adjustable vents to control cooking temperature, a smoke exhaust chimney, upper and lower shelves to store accessories and condiments, and an offset firebox. This affordable cooker is a steal during Walmart’s Labor Day grill sale.

Royal Gourmet CD1824EC, 24-inch Charcoal BBQ Grill — $150, was $190

If you’re cooking for a crowd or just for yourself, this Royal Gourmet 24-inch charcoal BBQ grill stands ready for you to prepare your food like an expert. Plenty of cooking convenience features give you mastery over the total 474 square inches of cooking surface. You can adjust the height of the charcoal pan, remove ashes, and add more charcoal while you’re cooking. Drop-down shelves on both sides give you ample space to hold ingredients, utensils, and condiments. This grill even comes with a protective cover. Grab this deal before it disappears.

Kamado Joe Jr. 13.5-inch Charcoal Grill in Blaze Red — $299, was $500



Take your barbecue game up a giant step with Walmart’s Labor Day grill sale on the Kamado Joe Jr. charcoal grill. Resting on a cast iron stand, the Kamado’s premium thick-walled, heat resistant shell hold heat, moisture, and flavor so you can delight your guests with incredibly tasting BBQ. There’s a heat deflector plate for indirect cooking, an air vent for temperature control, and a handy tool for cleaning out ashes. Save on this grill to rack up your cooking chops.

Cuisinart 3-In-1 Stainless Five-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner — $346, was $396



If backyard cooking isn’t just an occasional thing, you can save big with Walmart when you augment or replace your charcoal grill with this Cuisinart 3-in-1 5-burner propane grill. This grill is packed with cook-friendly features including a viewing window so you don’t have to raise the lid to check cooking progress, insulated grill hood, and firebox for consistent temperature, a flip-up warming rack that gets out of the way when you need the vertical space, and a smoke tube that uses wood chips or wood pellets to smoke the food with flavor. This grill has a total of 670 square inches of cooking area and the burners are backed by a 15-year warranty. If you grill more than twice a week you can definitely benefit from this grill.

