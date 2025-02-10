Don’t miss out: This is when Glacier National Park reservations open for 2025

Glacier National Park is one of those other-worldly places that don’t seem real. Thousands of people from across the world flock to see these postcard-worthy sights, so it’s not a surprise that the National Park Service has seen to implementing a timed-entry reservation system for entering the park starting in 2021. While reservations can be a bit of a hassle to acquire, they have become necessary in order to manage crowds, protect important resources, and keep park amenities and infrastructures in good shape. If you’re looking to snag a coveted timed-entry reservation to Glacier National Park for this summer, don’t wait. Here’s what you need to know.

Glacier National Park allows visitors to reserve their timed-entry tickets 120 days in advance. Keep in mind, this is different than the entrance pass. Reservations are required from June 13 to September 28 this year. This means that on February 13, 2025, the first round of reservations will be released. You’ll need a reservation to go to the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road and North Fork, but if you’re going through Apgar Village, Two Medicine, or St. Mary, you won’t need a reservation.

According to the National Park Service, there will be four different time blocks for Going-to-the-Sun Road and North Fork:

7 am to 9 am

9 am to 11 am

11 am to 1 pm

1 pm to 3 pm

Visitors without a reservation may enter after 3 pm, and those with lodging, camping, or commercial activity reservations within the Going-to-the-Sun Road area can enter with a proof of reservation. Keep in mind that this summer, there will be limited parking due to the Swiftcurrent area construction, so personal access to Many Glacier will be restricted.