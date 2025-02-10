 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Don’t miss out: This is when Glacier National Park reservations open for 2025

Sleep and you'll miss it! Going-to-the-Sun Road reservations open soon

By
The Garden Wall along the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park.
National Park Service / National Park Service

Glacier National Park is one of those other-worldly places that don’t seem real. Thousands of people from across the world flock to see these postcard-worthy sights, so it’s not a surprise that the National Park Service has seen to implementing a timed-entry reservation system for entering the park starting in 2021. While reservations can be a bit of a hassle to acquire, they have become necessary in order to manage crowds, protect important resources, and keep park amenities and infrastructures in good shape. If you’re looking to snag a coveted timed-entry reservation to Glacier National Park for this summer, don’t wait. Here’s what you need to know.

Glacier National Park allows visitors to reserve their timed-entry tickets 120 days in advance. Keep in mind, this is different than the entrance pass. Reservations are required from June 13 to September 28 this year. This means that on February 13, 2025, the first round of reservations will be released. You’ll need a reservation to go to the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road and North Fork, but if you’re going through Apgar Village, Two Medicine, or St. Mary, you won’t need a reservation.

Recommended Videos

According to the National Park Service, there will be four different time blocks for Going-to-the-Sun Road and North Fork:

  • 7 am to 9 am
  • 9 am to 11 am
  • 11 am to 1 pm
  • 1 pm to 3 pm

Visitors without a reservation may enter after 3 pm, and those with lodging, camping, or commercial activity reservations within the Going-to-the-Sun Road area can enter with a proof of reservation. Keep in mind that this summer, there will be limited parking due to the Swiftcurrent area construction, so personal access to Many Glacier will be restricted.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
An adventurer’s guide to getting around Acadia National Park 
Here's how to make the best of your trip to this national park in Maine
Thunder Hole, Acadia National Park, Maine

Acadia National Park is one of the most visited parks in the entire U.S., seeing almost 4 million visitors this past year. It's easy to see why. Instituted as a national park in 1919, this piece of Maine is home to gorgeous forests, boulder-strewn clifftops, and a stunning coastline all in one place. One of the main draws is that it's one of the best places to see fall colors, but it's also stunning to visit during any time of year. If you want to experience some of the best scenery New England has to offer, here's everything you need to know to make your trip a huge success.
The lay of the land

Acadia National Park spreads across two-thirds of Mount Desert Island, a 108-square-mile island off the northern half of Maine’s coast (called "Down East" in these parts). Mount Desert Island also contains the town of Bar Harbor, which has hotels, restaurants, cafes, outdoor suppliers, and several worthwhile museums. Smaller towns like Northeast Harbor and Southwest Harbor provide a more low-key stay with fewer crowds.

Read more
This is when you can go to national parks for free in 2025
Visit a national park in 2025 during one of these special days for a waved entrance fee
Yosemite National Park in winter

There are over 400 national parks, monuments, and historical sites in the United States, so if visiting a national park is on your bucket list, 2025 is the year to make it happen! The National Park Service has just announced six free entrance days for the new year so visitors can enjoy the beauty and history of America’s parks without paying an entrance fee.
Here's a list of free entrance days for 2025

January 20 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day
April 19 – First Day of National Park Week
June 19 – Juneteenth National Independence Day
August 4 – Great American Outdoors Act Signing Day
September 27 – National Public Lands Day
November 11 – Veterans Day

Read more
Why winter is secretly the best time to visit Yosemite National Park
Don't miss these adventures at Yosemite in winter
Yosemite National Park in winter

With 4 million visitors this past year, Yosemite National Park is one of the most visited in the country. Crowds spike in the summer and reservations for lodging are tough to snag, but you'll avoid many of those problems if you choose to visit the park during the winter season. Whether it's gliding down the mountain at the Badger Pass Ski area or enjoying the Yosemite Firefall that will light up Horsetail Falls in February, this national park has so much winter fun to offer you and your crew. Here's everything you need to know (and more) about Yosemite in winter.
What you should know before you visit Yosemite in winter

Just because you come during the winter doesn't mean you're exempt from the $35 standard entrance fee, which grants access to the park for a full seven consecutive days. Reservations aren't typically required for park entry during this time due to the manageable crowds, but it's still essential to plan for certain activities (such as the Badger Pass Ski Area) and any overnight accommodations.

Read more