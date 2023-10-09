Live in a rainy city? This urban denim jacket from The North Face could be for you

When it comes to outdoor gear and apparel, The North Face is a name that has become synonymous with quality and performance. For years, it has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge outdoor products, and this time, The North Face has taken a bold step into the world of urban fashion with its new GORE-TEX denim collection. GORE-TEX, a waterproof and breathable fabric membrane, is no stranger to the world of outdoor wear, but The North Face has ingeniously merged it with the classic appeal of denim to create a line of stylish and highly functional techwear.

GORE-TEX is composed of stretched polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), better known as Teflon, which is a material renowned for its waterproof and breathable properties. It efficiently repels water while allowing water vapor to escape, keeping the wearer dry and comfortable in a wide range of conditions. While GORE-TEX is commonly used in rainwear, The North Face has leveraged its capabilities to create its new line.

Urban chic meets outdoor performance with the GTX Mountain Jacket

The standout piece in The North Face’s GORE-TEX denim collection is the GTX Mountain Jacket. This GORE-TEX jacket is designed with the urban explorer in mind and seamlessly combines style with functionality. Here’s a closer look at some of its key features:

The relaxed fit ensures comfort without compromising on style. It’s perfect for layering over your favorite streetwear. Waterproof GORE-TEX fabric: The durable GORE-TEX jacket fabric keeps you dry in the rainiest of city streets.

The stormflap with snap closure covers the two-way center front zipper, providing added protection and style. Ample storage: The jacket features secure-zip, reverse-entry alpine hand pockets, and two internal drop-in pockets for all your essentials.

The jacket features secure-zip, reverse-entry alpine hand pockets, and two internal drop-in pockets for all your essentials. Ventilation: Pit-zip venting allows for temperature control, making it suitable for a wide range of weather conditions.

The jacket is zip-in-compatible with the 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket and Denali Jacket, allowing for versatile layering options. Stylish branding: The jacket features embroidered logos on the left chest and back-right shoulder, as well as the GORE-TEX logo on the right chest. There is also a vintage graphic on the right sleeve.

The North Face Denim Pack, featuring the GTX Mountain Jacket priced at $450, is now available on The North Face website. You can complete the look with the ($250), the ($380), and the ($159).

Don’t miss the chance to elevate your urban fashion game with the fusion of GORE-TEX technology and classic denim aesthetics. Stay dry, stylish, and ready for whatever the city throws at you with The North Face’s latest innovation.

