 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The North Face is now making GORE-TEX denim because why not

Live in a rainy city? This urban denim jacket from The North Face could be for you

Sarah Joseph
By
The North Face GORE-TEX denim jacket
The North Face

When it comes to outdoor gear and apparel, The North Face is a name that has become synonymous with quality and performance. For years, it has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge outdoor products, and this time, The North Face has taken a bold step into the world of urban fashion with its new GORE-TEX denim collection. GORE-TEX, a waterproof and breathable fabric membrane, is no stranger to the world of outdoor wear, but The North Face has ingeniously merged it with the classic appeal of denim to create a line of stylish and highly functional techwear.

GORE-TEX is composed of stretched polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), better known as Teflon, which is a material renowned for its waterproof and breathable properties. It efficiently repels water while allowing water vapor to escape, keeping the wearer dry and comfortable in a wide range of conditions. While GORE-TEX is commonly used in rainwear, The North Face has leveraged its capabilities to create its new line.

Recommended Videos

Urban chic meets outdoor performance with the GTX Mountain Jacket

The standout piece in The North Face’s GORE-TEX denim collection is the GTX Mountain Jacket. This GORE-TEX jacket is designed with the urban explorer in mind and seamlessly combines style with functionality. Here’s a closer look at some of its key features:

  • Relaxed fit: The relaxed fit ensures comfort without compromising on style. It’s perfect for layering over your favorite streetwear.
  • Waterproof GORE-TEX fabric: The durable GORE-TEX jacket fabric keeps you dry in the rainiest of city streets.
  • Non-PFC DWR finish: The non-perfluorinated compound (PFC) durable water repellent (DWR) finish adds an extra layer of water repellency, ensuring you stay dry even in heavy downpours.
  • Fully seam sealed: All seams are sealed to prevent water from seeping in through the stitching.
  • Adjustable hood: The attached hood has a drawcord and the cord locks to allow you to customize the fit to your liking.
  • Two-way center front zipper: The stormflap with snap closure covers the two-way center front zipper, providing added protection and style.
  • Ample storage: The jacket features secure-zip, reverse-entry alpine hand pockets, and two internal drop-in pockets for all your essentials.
  • Ventilation: Pit-zip venting allows for temperature control, making it suitable for a wide range of weather conditions.
  • Adjustable cuff tabs and hem: Hook-and-loop cuff tabs and an internal drawcord at the hem offer additional adjustability.
  • Zip-in compatibility: The jacket is zip-in-compatible with the 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket and Denali Jacket, allowing for versatile layering options.
  • Stylish branding: The jacket features embroidered logos on the left chest and back-right shoulder, as well as the GORE-TEX logo on the right chest. There is also a vintage graphic on the right sleeve.

The North Face Denim Pack, featuring the GTX Mountain Jacket priced at $450, is now available on The North Face website. You can complete the look with the ($250), the ($380), and the ($159).

Related

Don’t miss the chance to elevate your urban fashion game with the fusion of GORE-TEX technology and classic denim aesthetics. Stay dry, stylish, and ready for whatever the city throws at you with The North Face’s latest innovation.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Cost to climb Mount Everest is skyrocketing because people keep dying
The per-person fee is what a whole expedition cost in 2015
A hiker looks out over Mount Everest.

There are too many dead bodies on Mount Everest; that's the message from the Department of Tourism in Nepal. It might sound morbid, but in the several weeks it would take you to climb to the highest point on Earth, you'll see plenty of those who were once ambitious climbers but succumbed to the challenge. There are so many bodies littering Mount Everest that it's commonplace to use them as markers or signposts along the way.

If you're one of the many would-be conquerors of this mighty mountain, none of this will shock you. But what might come as a shock is the knowledge that the endeavor — which already sets climbers back around $50,000 — is about to get even more expensive. But why is Nepal's tourist board increasing the cost to reach the top of the world, and what's it got to do with those who lost their lives trying to conquer what many consider the ultimate bucket list challenge?

Read more
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort owners sell to local families, keeping resort hyper-local indefinitely
Jackson Hole resort has been sold - to everyone in the area, basically
Skier heading downhill at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, with the sun and aerial tram in the background.

Consolidation and conglomeration. These two words have dominated almost every industry — from banks to fast food restaurants to web apps — over the last two decades as more small- to medium-sized businesses are gobbled up by large, often international corporations. In many cases, that loss of independence means putting customers second and profits first. The mountain resort industry has been no different, with massive multinational conglomerates buying up U.S. resorts for years now.

But many smaller, family-owned resorts have stood strong, vowing to remain independent despite seemingly all-consuming consolidation — resorts like Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in (where else?) Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It's a world-class, year-round playground that's been a mainstay of North American ski resorts for the better part of a century. The bad news is that it's been sold; the good news is that the buyers of the famed Jackson Hole ski resort aren't who you might expect.

Read more
This revolutionary device might make snorkeling more like scuba diving
Snorkeling will be a lot more fun with the SCORKL 2.0 Electric
Scorkl 2.0 underwater

The ocean's mystique has long captivated the human spirit, and the Australian brand SCORKL is making underwater exploration more accessible than ever before with its latest innovation, the SCORKL 2.0 Electric. This revolutionary breathing device promises up to 10 minutes of underwater breathing time, bringing the magic of the underwater world within arm's reach. Designed to redefine the way we experience the depths, the SCORKL 2.0 Electric presents a game-changing advancement in underwater exploration technology that combines scuba diving and snorkeling. Check out the video below to learn more.

Introducing: 'SCORKL 2.0 - Electric'

Read more