This Is the Best Grill You Can Buy for Less Than $200 Today

There are some killer grill deals going on right now, giving you the opportunity to score either a gas or charcoal system for pretty cheap. You should jump on one of those deals before the summer comes to a close. Even if you don’t know what you’re doing, because you haven’t grilled much before, there are easy-to-follow guides on cooking the perfectly tender chicken and meat.

You can also smoke it, and it just so happens, Amazon is having an awesome deal on the Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker. Instead of its usual $200 price, you can get nearly $30 off, bringing the final price to $170 which includes free Prime delivery. Just the savings from the free shipping on beast is worth it!

Look, generally, you’re not going to find a grill for sub-$200 that includes all of the features this one does. Most importantly, the Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill may be a standard cooker first, but it also includes an attached and offset smoker. Smokers alone are nearly the full cost of a grill, and then some.

You get 801 square inches of cooking space total, with 443 square inches in the main cooker, and 169 square inches in a chrome-plated warming rack that sits above that. The other 189 square inches is in the offset smoker. That’s a ton of space to grill meats, veggies, and everything in between. Plus, it has a side shelf to store condiments and plates, “S” hooks to hang your utensils, and a bottom rack for whatever else you might need to store nearby. It comes with a matching grill cover, too, which normally you’d have to buy separately.

The adjustable 2-level charcoal pan provides much better heat control and holds up to 4.4 pounds of charcoal at a time. The offset smoker has its own door which you can use to toss in meat, take it out, or clean out ashes. The entire system is heat-resistant with a coating that can withstand over 400-degrees Fahrenheit. It won’t peel off easily either, which is necessary for anything stored outside. Some assembly is required but it’s pretty easy to put together.

Amazon is currently offering the Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker for under $200, which is a great deal as-is. But since they’ve knocked nearly $30 off the price, you’re getting a heck of a deal at $170 with free Prime shipping and delivery. We’re not sure how long the deal is going to last though so grab it while you can. Oh, and don’t forget to nab one of the best grill cleaners, because you’ll want to keep this bad boy looking fresh.

