The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Summer is here, and warm weather means more time outdoors, and more time grilling out. Who doesn’t love a good steak, burger, or, heck, grilled corn? There are a ton of cheap grill deals right now too, including discounts on smokeless, charcoal, gas systems, and even smokers.

If you have a budget of less than $200, you’ll be happy to hear about this next deal. Amazon dropped the price of the Royal Gourmet CC1830SC Charcoal Grill with an offset smoker, to $157 with free Prime shipping. It’s already an awesome deal at its regular price, but now, you don’t want to sleep on this one.

For under $200, it doesn’t get much better than the Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill. Not only do you get the massive traditional grill space, with 443 square inches of grilling space, and 169 square inches in an upper warming rack, but you also get 189 square inches in the offset smoker. That’s a total of 801 square inches of space to work with. A two-level adjustable charcoal pan allows you to alter the heat. It holds up to 4.4 pounds of charcoal at a time.

The external coating is heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and will not peel off after repeated use. The porcelain-coated steel wiring grates and chrome-plated warming rack are designed to last, as well. The offset smoker seamlessly attaches to the grill and has an easy-open door to remove ashes or kill fires instantly. It comes with a cover, too, so you don’t need to buy a grill cover separately. An underside rack makes it easy to store items, and a side shelf can be used to hold condiments, cheese, and more. Three “S” hooks hanging from the front of the shelf can be used to hang your utensils.

Normally $200, Amazon is offering the Royal Gourmet CC1830SC Charcoal Grill with an offset smoker for $158 with free Prime shipping. That’s a crazy deal, especially if you want a grill, smoker, and everything in between.

More Grill Deals Available Now

We get it. You want to see what else is available before making your final decision. So, we rounded up all of the best offers on grills. You can check them out below.

