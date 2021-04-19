For overlanders and hardcore backcountry enthusiasts, it’s quite a time to be alive. We’re living in a golden age for high-tech off-road vehicle add-ons and RVs built to go just about anywhere. For those looking to explore the farthest reaches of the earth, there’s a vehicle kit or a camper to help you get there. Offline Campers’ flagship tow-behind is one such rig — a hybrid off-road travel trailer with a clever trick up its sleeve.

From the outside, the Australian RV maker’s Domino camper appears like most rugged, off-road-ready tow-behinds. For the most part, that’s what it is. What sets it apart, however, is the fully automated transition from “travel mode” to “camp mode” at the push of a button. On the go, in travel mode, campers can access the sleeping quarters and internal storage through a door at the rear. It’s ideal for quick overnighters and shorter stays. When it’s time to hunker down in the backcountry, an electric toggle transforms the Domino, providing an extra two meters of interior floor space. Avid car campers and RVers will appreciate the difference that more than six additional feet of living space mean.

Beyond this clever parlor trick, the Domino is a legit off-road-worthy travel trailer. That’s no surprise, given its Aussie outback roots. Vehicle-matched wheels (up to 35”), 12-inch electric brakes, twin shocks, front and rear stabilizer legs, and a hot-dip galvanized chassis all ensure the Domino is ready to go wherever you need it to. Offline Campers offers a long list of available options as well, including airbags, Fox remote-reservoir shocks, and a 100-liter underslung fuel tank, so you can venture quite far into the outback. Optional rear recovery points make it easier to “unstuck” yourself if things go sideways in the middle of nowhere.

Most off-road tow-behinds are designed only with functionality in mind, but Offline Campers goes well beyond just getting you deep into the backcountry. The interior includes a long list of essential features, including an innerspring mattress, massive storage options, and a capable stainless steel camp kitchen with a sink, two-burner cooktop, and a fridge. The beefy electrical system is also designed to help you venture far off-grid and stay there. Standard features include USB charge points throughout, flexible reading lights, and a solar-ready electrical system with dual 105 Ah AGM batteries. Owners can also splurge on extras like camp Wi-Fi, a cell signal booster, an air conditioner, a cabin fan and filter, and up to a 2600W inverter — all hooked up to a roof-mounted solar panel so the Domino can travel off-grid almost indefinitely.

Offline Campers’ Domino starts around $50,000 (AUD $64,400). Given the camper’s built-to-order nature, the long list of optional — we would argue essential — equipment can push that bottom line considerably higher. Plus, if you’re planning to explore the U.S., you’ll need to factor in the delivery of your camper from Australia. Of course, you could always just disappear into the outback and never return home — your call.

