Yellowstone’s latest mystery: a new volcanic vent discovered

Our national parks are always changing, and Yellowstone National Park is an excellent example of that. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) just announced that scientists have discovered a brand-new volcanic vent that has opened up in the park. While it was originally discovered on August 5, 2024, when a park scientist driving south from Mammoth Hot Springs saw a plume of steam above the tree line, the USGS has finally confirmed that it is indeed a new volcanic vent.

This new hydrothermal feature sits at the base of a rhyolite lava flow and is surrounded by mineral-rich ground in the Roadside Springs thermal area. If you look south near a pullout along the Mammoth to Norris road just north of the Nymph Lake overlook, you should be able to see it over the other side of the marsh.

Ever since its debut, the vent has been steadily releasing steam at a scalding 171 degrees Fahrenheit. Winter has waned the activity, but experts predict that a seasonal shift will once again shift the vent back into action. This vent adds another to the list of Yellowstone’s 10,000+ hydrothermal features, which are driven by the park’s massive magma reservoir beneath the surface, and it may even be connected to a hydrothermal feature nearby that was discovered several years ago.

Scientists are unsure if the plume will return in the springtime, but if it does, Yellowstone will have gained a new sight to behold.

While Yellowstone’s last lava flow hardened long ago, the emergence of this vent doesn’t spell impending doom. The USGS assures that volcanic risk remains low, noting that the event is a routine flex of the park’s geothermal plates.