  Outdoors
You Won’t Believe This Gas Grill Deal at Amazon Today

By
Master Cook 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill placed in a yard.

If you’re looking to buy one of the best grills without spending a fortune, Amazon has an awesome deal right now on the Master Cook 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill. Down to just $190, you’ll save $40 on the usual price, and in exchange, you’ll get all the benefits of a decent quality gas grill for less than usual. As is always the way with these offers, you’ll need to be fast as stock is very likely to be limited at this price. This is the ideal chance to buy a new grill for those late summer cookouts.

Offering plenty of the features that the best gas grills provide, the Master Cook 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill has three stainless steel burners that can put out up to 30,000 BTU per hour. An integrated piezoelectric ignition system means it’ll quickly start up with the push and turn of a control knob.

Everything about the Master Cook 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill is made with convenience in mind with its stainless steel control panel and chromium plating control knob ensuring that it feels more sturdy to use than many competitors. There’s a stainless steel handle and a built-in stainless steel thermometer on the cover lid, along with two foldable tables for placing food and two heavy-duty wheel casters for moving the grill around your yard or garden.

With a cooking area of 339 square inches for cooking and 132.8 square inches for warming, there’s plenty of room to get grilling and preparing your food. It’s ideal for most families and all kinds of outdoor cooking.

Normally priced at $230, the Master Cook 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill is down to just $190 right now at Amazon for a limited time only. This is the ideal opportunity to treat yourself to a new gas grill for less than usual with a savings of 17%, working out as a great value. Don’t delay with your purchase as stock is sure to expire soon.

More Grill Deals

There are plenty of other great grill deals out there if you know you want one but you’re not sure if the Master Cook 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill is the one for you. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something a little different, check out the best smoker deals to see what’s available there, too.

28" Stainless Steel Small Portable Folding Charcoal BBQ Grill Set

$40 $70
For a convenient way to grill your BBQ favorites, the Folding Grill Set got you covered. It is built with two air vents on each side for temperature control.
Buy at Walmart

X-Large Premium Dual Chamber Charcoal Grill - 816 sq.in. of Cooking Area

$248 $276
Provided with 2 charcoal trays, the Dual Chamber Charcoal Grill can be used to cook two foods that need different temperature.
Buy at Walmart

26" Mini Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelf, Blk, CBC1760W

$59 $69
For an easy access grilling, the Mini Barrel Grill can help you save time in preparing. Built with wheels, you can bring it anywhere for your convenience.
Buy at Walmart

PD1300 3-Burner 26,400-BTU Portable Gas Grill Griddle, Outdoor Camping

$95 $116
Bring your grill favorites on your next family vacation and cook it in the Portable Gas Grill. No need to worry about using various utensils, as you will be needing at least two.
Buy at Walmart

2-Burner 28" Griddle with Electric Air Fryer and Hood

$397 $447
This can be your all-in-one grill as it covers your various style of cooking, from baked to air fried. Shelves are provided to easily keep your cooking utensils.
Buy at Walmart

14" Portable Charcoal Grill

$21 $26
The Cuisinart Portable Grill has dual venting system to control the heat whether you want slow cook or not. This grill is perfect for on-the-go grilling.
Buy at Walmart

