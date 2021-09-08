You Won’t Believe This Gas Grill Deal at Amazon Today

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re looking to buy one of the best grills without spending a fortune, Amazon has an awesome deal right now on the Master Cook 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill. Down to just $190, you’ll save $40 on the usual price, and in exchange, you’ll get all the benefits of a decent quality gas grill for less than usual. As is always the way with these offers, you’ll need to be fast as stock is very likely to be limited at this price. This is the ideal chance to buy a new grill for those late summer cookouts.

Offering plenty of the features that the best gas grills provide, the Master Cook 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill has three stainless steel burners that can put out up to 30,000 BTU per hour. An integrated piezoelectric ignition system means it’ll quickly start up with the push and turn of a control knob.

Everything about the Master Cook 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill is made with convenience in mind with its stainless steel control panel and chromium plating control knob ensuring that it feels more sturdy to use than many competitors. There’s a stainless steel handle and a built-in stainless steel thermometer on the cover lid, along with two foldable tables for placing food and two heavy-duty wheel casters for moving the grill around your yard or garden.

With a cooking area of 339 square inches for cooking and 132.8 square inches for warming, there’s plenty of room to get grilling and preparing your food. It’s ideal for most families and all kinds of outdoor cooking.

Normally priced at $230, the Master Cook 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill is down to just $190 right now at Amazon for a limited time only. This is the ideal opportunity to treat yourself to a new gas grill for less than usual with a savings of 17%, working out as a great value. Don’t delay with your purchase as stock is sure to expire soon.

More Grill Deals

