Mammoth Cave National Park lifts fire restrictions for visitors due to improved weather

Due to recent rains and favorable weather forecasts, Mammoth Cave National Park rangers have lifted the burn restriction that was previously placed on all open fires within the park. The restriction, which went into effect on September 9 due to elevated fire danger, had applied to campfires and charcoal grills in the park’s three front-country campgrounds, all backcountry campsites, and picnic areas. Visitors are now permitted to use the designated fire pits and grills in these areas once again — so feel free to enjoy campfire cooking.

Visitors can enjoy campfires once again at Mammoth Cave National Park

Now that the restriction has been lifted, park authorities remind all guests to exercise caution when building and enjoying campfires. The upmost vigilance is still required to ensure Mammoth Cave National Park’s safety and to preserve the natural environment from further fire threats.

Recommended Videos

When setting campfires, the National Park Service requires that you never leave your fire unattended, and keep extinguishing tools like a bucket of water nearby. Only use the designated fire rings and grills, and bring your own firewood to prevent the spread of pests. When you’re done, make sure that the coals are cool to the touch.

For more information on park regulations and safety guidelines, please visit the Mammoth Cave National Park official website or contact the park’s visitor center.