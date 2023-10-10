 Skip to main content
Forget Big Green Egg: This alternative is under $500 right now

Kamado Joe Jr. 13.5 inch Charcoal Grill in Blaze Red on a dock.
Big Green Egg makes some of the most popular portable ceramic grills on the market, but if you’re looking for some savings, Kamado Joe makes a great alternative at a much lower price. Today at Walmart the Kamado Joe Jr. portable charcoal grill is one of the best grill deals you’ll find, coming in at just $421. This makes for a savings of $78, as it would regularly set you back $499. Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why You Should Buy the Kamado Joe Jr. Portable Charcoal Grill

Summer may have officially come to a close, but cooler temperatures make for a great opportunity to gather around the grill as well. If you’re looking to tackle some tasty fall grill recipes this season, the Kamado Joe Jr. portable charcoal grill will make a great addition to the patio. Its unique and portable design makes it the perfect grill for backyard or patio grilling, as well as for tailgating during the football season. It has side handles that make it easy to move around, whether that’s from the garage to the stadium or simply from one part of the patio to another.

And while the Kamado Joe Jr. portable charcoal grill isn’t the largest grill you’ll come across, it still has enough surface area to accommodate most grilling situations. It offers 150 square inches of cooking space, which is enough to cook seven hamburger patties at a time, or the equivalent of two whole chickens. As well, this is a charcoal grill, and it has a charcoal basket with a divider, allowing you to create separate cooking zones on the grill. This basket is removable for easy cleanup, and a slide-out ash drawer within the grill’s design simplifies the cleanup process as well. Because the Kamado Joe Jr. is such a great year-round grill, you may also want to check out some incredible tips for winter barbecues.

Coming in at just $421 with this deal at Walmart, the Kamado Joe Jr. makes a great companion no matter what grilling situation you may throw at it. This deal will save you $78 from its regular price of $499, and Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase.

