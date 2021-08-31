  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save Over $100 off a Kamado Joe Grill With This Deal at Walmart

By
The Kamado Joe Classic Grill with side shelves set up and ready to cook.

For cookouts, glamping, or just a day by the pool — or out in the yard — you deserve a worthy grill and burner. It’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the latest grill deals, or maybe even some of the latest smoker deals, in case you find something you like. They always include the lowest and best offers for outfitting your home.

You could also spring for the Kamado Joe Classic, which is on sale today at Walmart for $130 off. It’s an 18-inch charcoal burner in a stunning blaze red, and it’s just $670 plus freight delivery. Freight delivery is an extra $50, but it’s necessary for something this bulky. Plus, the $130 off more than makes up for it. Check it out!

If you want a charcoal grill that will bring out a smoky flavor in cooked meat, you can’t go wrong with a Kamado-style grill. But in this case, the Kamado Joe Classic is a genuine Kamado grill. It’s an 18-inch ceramic grill sitting atop a cast iron cart, so it’s durable, heat-resistant, and ready to rock and roll. It comes with foldable side shelves, which are sturdy enough to hold your supplies, utensils, and more. Fastening hooks also provide more space to hang tools and utensils.

It features a 2-tier “divide and conquer” setup with a grate that has a multi-level design for cooking different foods, at varying temperatures, simultaneously. A cast iron top vent maintains a consistent air setting, whether you’re cooking, grilling, or searing. A unique, and patented, ash drawer slides out to make cleanup easy, so you can dump ashes during cookout sessions without shutting down the grill. A built-in thermometer, stainless steel cooking grates, and a grill gripper are additional features.

Normally $800, Walmart is offering the Kamado Joe Classic grill for $670 with freight delivery for an additional $50. Pickup may or may not be available in select locations. Either way, this is an excellent deal for a premium grill with the genuine Kamado name. Go smoke some meats!

More Grill and Smoker Deals Available Now

Want to see what else is on sale? We rounded up all of the best grill and smoker deals that are available right now. You can check those out below.

Weber 50060001 Q1000 Liquid Propane Grill, Chrome

$189 $200
If you are looking for a high-quality portable gas grill, this chrome Weber portable propane grill has a stainless steel burner, porcelain-enabled cooking grates, and cast aluminum body and lid.
Buy at Amazon

Weber 62016001 Genesis II E-435 4-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

$1,199 $1,300
Smart grill compatible with iGrill 3 app includes high-performance burners, advanced ignition system, searing burner, side burner, and warming rack. Easy clean porcelain-enameled cooking grates.
Buy at Amazon

Weber 62006001 Genesis II S-435 4-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

$1,299 $1,460
Everything is top quality and high performance with the Weber Genesis II propane grill with 4 high-performance burners, a side burner, and a searing station.
Buy at Amazon

Weber 45010001 Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill,

$519 $580
Step up your backyard cooking with this 2-burner gas grill's upgraded ignition system, burners, and grease management.
Buy at Amazon

Weber 46110001 Spirit E-210 Gas Grill | Liquid Propane, 2-Burner

$469 $530
Porcelain-enabled lid and box make it easy to clean this powerful 2-burner gas grill and heavy duty casters make it easy to move around.
Buy at Amazon

Weber 9010001 Traveler Portable Gas Grill

$325 $425
Why stay in one place? Take your grill with you with this portable Weber propane gas grill mounted on an easy rolling cart. Cook up to 15 burgers at once.
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

The 11 Best Pale Ales Money Can Buy

Flight of beers.

The Best Fire Pits Just in Time for Fall

stainless steel wood burning fire pit.

How To Cook a Delicious Meat Sauce From Scratch

Generic-Bolognese-Sauce

How To Improve Your Cycling Speed and Ride Like the Wind

Person riding a bike fast

The 10 Best Cream Soda Brands for Indulging Your Sweet Tooth in 2021

A can of Wild Bill’s Vanilla Cream, Wild Bill’s Strawberry Cream, and Wild Bill’s Grape and slices of watermelons on a wooden cutting board.

Whole Milk is Cool Again!

A portion of Milk on a dark wooden background.

The 9 Best Documentaries on Hulu to Stream Now

best hulu documentaries wework

7 Hydrating Body Lotions for Men: A Guide to Smoother Skin

best body lotion for men tm ga 2021 bestlotion categorybadgecategory badges

The 9 Best Podcasts to Listen to On Your Commute

best podcasts

The 10 Best Hulu Original Shows to Watch

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal in Normal People

The 7 Best Fantasy Books for Beginners To Read

surreal man with telescope looks at infinity from the top of a stack of books in the outdoors.

The 10 Best Backyard Gear to Turn Your Yard Into an Oasis

Mail-Order Meat: Where to Order Quality Meat Online in 2021