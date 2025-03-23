Hiking Guatemala’s Acatenango volcano: A bucket list adventure for everyone

Table of Contents Table of Contents It’s completely safe How long it takes to hike a volcano Reaching base camp Watching Volcàn de Fuego erupt

Hiking a volcano sounds like a bucket list item exclusive to daredevils and extreme travel adventurers. I don’t really consider myself a member of either category, but when I learned about hiking Guatemala’s Acatenango stratovolcano, I was all for it. I love being outdoors and hiking when I can, especially if I’m rewarded with a beautiful view when I reach my destination. If hiking a volcano is on your travel to-do list, here’s everything you need to know.

It’s completely safe

Hiking a volcano sounds dangerous in a way that your mother would surely disapprove of. I initially thought the same thing until I learned that the volcano I would be hiking wasn’t an active volcano, and the hike wouldn’t be any more dangerous than any other mountain hike.

Acatenango won’t be spewing any lava (as far as scientists can predict) anytime soon. The real heat comes from the neighboring volcano, Volcàn de Fuego. It erupts frequently in small spurts, and most of the group hikes are booked in a time scheme that allows hikers to enjoy the unique experience of seeing a volcano erupt.

Acatenango stands about 13,045 feet tall and is one of the highest in Central America. Its proximity to Volcán de Fuego makes it an ideal viewing spot for the awe-inspiring natural spectacle. Most eruptions happen late at night or in the early morning, and the contrast with the dark skies is beautiful.

How long it takes to hike a volcano

Embarking on such a steep hike can be a time-consuming affair, so you should plan to dedicate two days for the entire experience and probably another day for recovery and rest afterward. Plenty of tour companies in the area organize the treks, which is great because taking this hike without an experienced guide isn’t advised.

Group size will vary, but my group was eight hikers accompanied by three tour guides. We ran into other groups of hikers during the hike as well. There were even horses and mountain vehicles for taking up the heavy supplies for setting up camp, which is nice if you’d like to make the hike easier by having to lug up less weight.

The paths are all well trodden, and the terrain is fairly easy to navigate. I’m usually pretty great at tripping over the flattest surfaces, and even I had no trouble. Of course, it’s physically taxing no matter how fit or clumsy you may be, but there are plenty of breaks throughout the hike to allow you to rest and regroup.

It’s best to take the hike at a very mild pace anyway, so your body has the chance to adjust to the altitude as you go. I’ve heard some people say it’s a 4-hour hike, and others say it takes about 12 hours. Our group took about 6 hours to hike up and 7 hours to trek back down. The descent is a little slower and slippery due to the looser volcanic rock, so we stayed at a very casual pace to keep everyone safe.

Reaching base camp

All the true fun begins once you’ve reached the top of the volcano. The base camp area is spacious and wide open, without too many trees obstructing the view. Everyone seemed to get a second surge of energy once we reached the top, thanks to that gratifying feeling of success. Atop the volcano, there was a pleasant buzz of chatter and socializing while we enjoyed our delicious dinner (cooked over a campfire, of course) and waited for Volcàn de Fuego to come alive.

The hike leaders let us know about halfway through dinner that our timeframe had changed due to how unpredictable Mother Nature is, and the volcano wasn’t expected to erupt until early morning. Slightly disappointed but still eager for the morning, everyone enjoyed some sleeping bag slumber until around 3 a.m. the next morning.

Watching Volcàn de Fuego erupt

Watching the volcano come alive was one of those experiences that seems too magical to be true and reminds you of how awesome nature is. Personally, the sounds of the eruption starting woke me up, so I left my tent to go enjoy the show. To me, the music of the volcano was possibly the best part. There’s a consistent grumbling that’s somehow both loud and quiet, and it sounds like it’s coming from the deepest parts of the earth. The view was also amazing, and seeing literal molten lava emerge from a volcano was one of the coolest things I’ve gotten to see on my travels.

Volcàn de Fuego’s eruption lasted about an hour in total, and the lava eruptions came in various speeds and sizes, allowing all the hikers to get plenty of great photos and videos. Once it was over, the volcano continued to billow smoke for as long as we could see it during our hike down the mountain.

Guatemala has other large, active volcanos that are great for exploring as well, but I’d highly recommend doing the Acatenango hike thanks to the opportunity to see Volcán de Fuego erupt with such a clear view.

What to bring along

I’ll admit, I wasn’t prepared for the hike since it wasn’t in my initial travel plans. I went in February, which is springtime for Guatemala. The weather on the ground was nice, but atop the volcano was cold, but not brutally so. Most tour companies will let you pay a fee to rent equipment for your hike, so I was able to get proper shoes, socks, and a great hiking jacket to stay warm during the hike. Along with warm clothes and comfortable footwear, you’ll want to bring basic hiking essentials and a camera for getting amazing photos.