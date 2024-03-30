 Skip to main content
Find a dream heli skiing adventure with this new platform

Heli skiing takes snow sports to the next level

Mark Reif
By
People heli-skiing in New Zealand
Harris Mountains Heli-Ski — New Zealand Heliski International

Skiing and snowboarding at a resort provides freedom and escape. You can turn and glide to your heart’s content, free from obligations and stress. During a powder day, the cushioned sensation is like nothing else, letting you flow and float over everything in your path. It’s just you and the mountain.

But sometimes you want more. Even at a big mountain, you have limited terrain options, and fresh snow can get tracked out fast. What if you had abundant mountains to explore, untouched powder fields waiting, and a helicopter at your disposal? 

That might sound like a dream, but it’s what heli-skiing provides. For those new to the field, selecting a provider could seem daunting. Wading through the options isn’t easy, especially if your group includes varying ability levels.

Thankfully, Heliski International offers impartial guidance, helping you and your group find the perfect adventure. Let’s dive in.

Heliski International: your guide to unforgettable experiences

Tordrillo Mountains heli-skiing Alaska
Tordrillo Mountain Lodge — Alaska Heliski International

What’s your ideal ski trip? For us, it’s riding deep snow among stunning mountains, with no crowds in sight. Just making turns with a few friends, then relaxing at a cozy lodge at the end of the day. Add in a helicopter as an alpine concierge, and it’s an experience to remember. But first, there’s the task of selecting a heli-skiing outfit — no small thing for first-timers. Heliski International makes it easy.

Heliski International leads you to the heli-skiing adventures that suit you best while demonstrating transparency and superb service.  On the company’s website, you can peruse world-class destinations and heli-ski companies, then compare and book in one seamless process. Pick from mountains in Alaska, India, New Zealand, Greenland, and more, with established providers ready to show you the way. 

Not only that, but you’ll enjoy fine accommodations and curated meals that help you relax and enjoy ahead of the next day. That combination of luxury and adventure is central to Heliski International’s mission.

If your group has varying ability levels, the company has that covered, too. Whether beginners or seasoned pros, you and your companions can find a suitable package. 

With its unique service, Heliski International helps heli-skiing outfits sustainably grow by inspiring skiers and riders to seek out their dream trips. Additionally, the company collaborates with operators who minimize impacts on animals and the environment. It’s a win for everyone.

The company is the passion project of three devoted skiers and successful serial entrepreneurs: Patrik Gunnarson, Sebastian Bond, and Marcus Boström. Böstrom relayed the project’s goal:

“Our platform is where luxury meets adventure. We are not just a service; we are a community that thrives on delivering unparalleled heliskiing experiences to our users.”

How to book using Heliski International

Snowboarder in powder field, Alaska
Third Edge Heli — Alaska Heliski International

Once you’ve spoken to your group and set aside dates, just visit Heliski International’s website for a seamless booking experience. Key to that is the site’s impartial info, letting you compare and contrast locales and providers, until you zero in on the perfect fit.

Explore destinations, specify your budget, and pick an operator using the search fields, and before you know it, the ideal getaway is front and center. There’s no time-consuming research required — Heliski International does the work for you.

When you find a match, hit “send request,” and the operator will reply with questions or an offer. After that, you book with them directly. Then, you’re good to go for the time of your life.

Heli-skiing takes snow sports to another level. With a helicopter at your service, you can explore and ride majestic mountains, all while sharing it with like-minded enthusiasts. But when you’re new to the experience, picking an operator is no easy task. Heliski International is your guide to the world’s finest outfits, with impartial, thorough info to help your decision. Ready for a ride like never before? Visit their website, peruse the info, and get ready for take-off.

