 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Aggressive bears have shut down camping in this part of the Appalachian trail

Watch out for bears on your next Appalachian Trail hike

Sarah Joseph
By
An inquisitive black bear plods through a new growth of trees.
Shutterstock

Are you planning on an epic hiking and camping adventure along the Appalachian Trail? Well, you may want to rethink your trip because you might have a few wild encounters. The U.S. Forest Service has just closed a part of the trail to overnight camping due to a surge in bear attacks. Read on to learn more about how this closure could affect your trip and what you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from bears. 

A brown bear in the wilderness.
richardpcf/Shutterstock

Where is the temporary closure?

In response to reports of aggressive bear behavior, the U.S. Forest Service has implemented a temporary closure of the Appalachian Trail camping area between Tanyard Gap and Deep Gap/the Little Paint Creek Trail (NOBO miles 280.8 to 287.7). This closure includes the Rich Mountain campsite and Spring Mountain Shelter (NOBO miles 283.3 and 285.9).

Recommended Videos

The order will be effective for a period of two years, unless it’s terminated earlier, and aims to reduce the number of interactions between humans and animals. A huge part of that is eliminating any variable that might lure animals nearby, namely food and waste. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the possession or storage of any food or refuse is strictly prohibited, unless it is done in a proper and approved manner. 

Brown bear in the woods
Danika Perkinson/Unsplash

U.S. Forest Service’s new food storage order

To keep both hikers and wildlife safe, the U.S. Forest Service’s new food storage order is of utmost importance. All visitors to the affected areas must follow these guidelines, including hikers, campers, and other outdoor enthusiasts.

  1. Littering can attract animals, so pack out all trash, food scraps, and animal attractants.
  2. Never leave food or animal attractants unattended.
  3. Properly store food, trash, and scented items in bear canisters. 

As a general rule, bring out what you take in, and keep those things stored safely. This requirement applies to all national forest land along the trail south of Shenandoah National Park.

Bear running through the water

Check for alerts before your hiking trip

It is crucial for overnight hikers to prioritize their safety and comply with the closure order by adjusting their itineraries to avoid camping in the affected section. As reports of aggressive bear behavior have prompted this closure, it’s important to take the matter seriously. For their safety, hikers should consider measures such as bear spray and seeking alternative routes to ensure they are not in violation of the closure order.

To stay informed, please check for updates and announcements on the official Appalachian Trail website, which will provide the most up-to-date information regarding the closure and any changes in the situation.

Bear encounters can pose significant risks to both humans and wildlife, so it’s essential to respect the closure and follow the guidelines provided by the U.S. Forest Service and the Appalachian Trail authorities. Remember to prioritize safety, plan your itinerary accordingly, and stay informed through reliable sources to have a successful and safe hiking experience.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
6 essential knots for every outdoorsman to learn
A well-versed arsenal of knots of a must-have for any outdoorsman
A reef knot is tied against a tree

There are 101 things to tie up in the backcountry. Perhaps you're setting up a ridgeline for a camping tarp, or you need to hang a bear bag to avoid your favorite snacks being snaffled overnight. Whatever it is, we know that the rope you keep in your bag is a lifeline and an essential part of being an outdoorsman. But there's more to tying things up than just learning a simple knot and relying on it for every situation. There are thousands of knots to choose from, and given a little time, you can always improvise one of your own.

Each knot has its own uses and will come with a raft of benefits and drawbacks and should be favored in certain situations. This means that to be a successful outdoorsman, you need to have at least a small arsenal of knots up your sleeve to pull out in the right situation.

Read more
3 lesser-known tips that can save your life on the trail
Check out these survival tips before you head out on the trail
Man looking over a trail's vista

As winter draws to a close and the snow on the trails begins to melt, it's almost time to dig out your backpack and hit the trails again. For the true outdoorsman, there's nothing more refreshing than the feel of spring in the air, a chance to stretch your legs on a long day out in the sun without needing a pair of snowshoes to stop you from post-holing along the trail. Before you hit the trail, it's worth spending some time refreshing skills that may have faded a little over winter — like navigating with a map and compass — as well as reminding yourself of some of the safety steps that will ensure you return home after a day out.

Many of these safety steps happen before you even leave your house, like letting others know when and where you're headed, packing extra snacks and water, and carrying around aa emergency kit. Then there are things you need to do while you're on the trail, like keeping your bearings, following trail markers, and staying properly hydrated to keep your body functioning. But there are other rules that aren't so well known or commonly practiced. These three survival tips could and just might save your life while you're hiking this spring.

Read more
Dust off your gear, it’s time to hit the trail: The spring hiking tips you need
These spring hiking tips will keep you safe and comfortable on the trail
tips for hiking in the spring hike

I don't know about you, but I love the fact that spring is here, and I can hit the trail again. I went out the other day without having to load up in all of my outdoor layers and enjoyed a trail run along some snow-free tracks. It's that time of year when you can dust off your hiking boots, dig out your trekking poles, and start to make some hiking plans. But spring isn't all sunshine and dry tracks. A little like fall hiking, spring trails can be muddy, and some of the wettest, coldest days I've had on the trail have come in springtime. Maybe it's not quite a time to pack away all that warm gear after all.

Spring is changeable. That's what I'm getting at. It's perhaps the toughest time of the year to pack a hiking pack because, on any given day, you might need to change layers four times. The days are long enough to get a good hike done, but you can still find yourself caught out after dark if you're not careful, and once that sun drops, the temperature goes with it. In return, though, spring rewards us with those golden hours at sunrise and sunset — the outdoor photographer's dream — raging waterfalls as the snow melts off, and the sounds and sights of nature coming back to life after a winter's hibernation. It's great if you get it right, and if you follow our spring hiking tips, you won't go far off track.

Read more