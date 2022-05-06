This 5-Burner Gas Grill Is Only $247 at Walmart Today

Summer is just around the corner, so you should start planning ahead for backyard barbecues and patio parties. One of the essentials to throwing a good summer cookout is a great grill, and today, we found one of the best grill deals of the year at Walmart. You can grab this Expert Grill 5-Burner Gas Grill for only $247, a $50 discount from the regular price of $297. These high-quality grills might start selling out if you wait until the summer, so don’t hesitate to pick up this Expert Grill burner today!

This Expert Grill 5-Burner Gas Grill is the perfect way to make the best grill recipes. It’s equipped with a dead-simple push-and-turn ignition system that lets you get the grill-top hot and ready in minutes. As the name suggests, it comes with five stainless steel burners, which can be independently controlled and adjusted. This provides 696 square inches of cooking space, which is perfect for feeding a large family or gathering. In addition, each of these burners provides up to 10,000 BTUs of heating energy.

There’s also a 12,000-BTU stainless-steel side burner, perfect for side dishes like veggies, corn, or skewers. It’s also effortless to clean up, with four heavy-duty casters that let you easily carry and clear out everything on the grill. There are also two heavy-duty wheels on the bottom if you’re moving it around on a relatively flat surface like a patio. Finally, the Expert Grill 5-Burner is built to last. The burners are topped by a heavy-duty cast-iron cooking grate, constructed to hold intense temperatures while retaining their form over time. The stainless-steel lid is also incredibly durable and rated to last for years. All five of the main burners come with a five-year burner warranty, giving you the peace of mind to grill to your heart’s content.

The Expert Grill 5-Burner is a fantastic choice for every household, and this is the perfect time to pick one up. Right now, you can get this amazing gas grill for just $247, a $50 discount on the standard price of $297. So hit the Buy Now button below as soon as you can — there’s no telling when this deal expires!

