 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

This tiny Idaho ski town could become the next Jackson Hole

Small-town Driggs is facing up to the economic impacts of ski-resort growth

Tom Kilpatrick
By
A view of the Teton Mountains in Idaho.
Alex Lemoing / Unsplash

The issue with hidden gems is that nowadays, they don’t stay secret for long. As some ski towns become overcrowded, over-popular, and overpriced, skiers and snowboarders seek their little piece of winter paradise, and these smaller, more secluded resorts get targeted as ‘the next big thing.’ One small Idaho town just thirty miles from Jackson Hole is currently on the brink of this transformation.

At the moment, it’s hard to imagine tiny Driggs as anything other than what it is — a small, rural town with unsurpassed views of the Tetons that has been a hideaway for backcountry skiers and local riders. But expansions of the nearby Grand Targhee ski resort means that Driggs — on the main road to the resort — is in line for an expansion of its own, whether the town likes it or not.

A view of the Grand Targhee ski resort
Matt Omann / Unsplash

How is the Grand Targhee expansion affecting Driggs?

Driggs has already seen some expansion, with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing an influx of arrivals — the population of Driggs growing 12% between 2020 and 2022, according to The Wall Street Journal — a case that is not unique to Driggs. But the Grand Targhee resort’s expansion — just twelve miles from the town — intends to add an extra 30% to its current skiing and snowboarding terrain. Building work has already begun on Tributary, a luxury home community complete with a 1500-acre golf course, with 92 houses already built and another 20-30 planned each year. On top of this, there is talk of a three-year plan to open a 120-room Marriot Element hotel on Driggs’ main street.

Recommended Videos

But expansions like this don’t come without knock-on issues. In this case, they’re mainly financial. House prices have soared over the past few years in Driggs. In fact, since 2020, they’ve increased almost 80%, with these new properties selling for between three and five million dollars. This is a remarkable transformation that, for many who have grown up in Driggs, will make staying in the town unsustainable.

A man stands in the snow at Grand Targhee ski resort
Nathan Trampe / Unsplash

Will this laid-back ski town survive the expansion?

It’s not just the direct financial implications that will affect the locals. When small towns undergo an economic boom such as this, the very nature of the town itself changes. While Driggs currently has a small-town feel — your aprés ski is more likely to be at a bar than a cocktail lounge, and your bartender will know you by name after a couple of days — the scene will change. Local hotspots will take on that bougie edge that deters the locals, who could quickly become outsiders in their own town.

All in all, there’s a real fear that the increased strain on the town and the necessary increase in infrastructure will far outweigh any potential benefits this expansion might bring. Yet, while the Grand Targhee expansion is not yet confirmed — a U.S.D.A Forest Services Environmental Impact Statement is expected to be published in December — and there is still time for locals to make their voices heard, it feels like it’s only a matter of time until Driggs becomes yet another Jackson Hole.

As someone who revels in the world of hidden gems and laid-back local ski resorts, I can see both sides. There is a need for ski resorts to grow if they’re going to survive, and this expansion naturally impacts local towns, but how long can we keep growing ski towns before we realize that we’ve lost the essence of what made these places magical?

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tom Kilpatrick
Tom Kilpatrick
Contributor
A London-born outdoor enthusiast, Tom took the first ticket out of suburban life. What followed was a twelve-year career as…
Rock the après-ski party this winter with our guide
What is après-ski? A guide on where to go and what to wear
Group of friends gathering in front of a fireplace.

If you're dreaming about hitting some of the best ski areas around the country this year, it's never too early to start thinking about updating your skiing gear or your snowboarding wardrobe and get excited about winter. While we'll probably never agree on whether it's better to spend your day on a tray, or sending tricks on your sticks, we can all agree that no day on the slopes is complete without a few drinks in the bar with your buddies.

The concept of après-ski may have originated in Europe — après literally means after in French — but here in the U.S., we know how to make it our own. In the end, your après-ski experience is really whatever you want it to be -- whether it’s a laid-back hangout around in a rustic dive bar, a whiskey tasting at a slope-side distillery, or a lavish dinner at a ritzy mountain lodge. For starters, here’s a quick guide to making the most of your après-ski experience.

Read more
Apple just gave hikers, campers, skiers, and snowboarders a great reason to use Apple Maps and ditch Google Maps
Go anywhere and never get lost
Apple Maps update press release photo

Google Maps has long been a dominant player in navigation, known for its comprehensive data and ease of use. However, with the release of iOS 17, Apple has introduced a game-changing feature that's set to make Apple Maps the go-to choice for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers. Apple is finally introducing offline maps, and it's a feature that will revolutionize the way hikers, campers, skiers, and snowboarders navigate the great outdoors.
iOS 17 unveils offline maps for Apple Maps
Apple Maps has come a long way since its initial launch, and it's continually striving to offer users a more robust and feature-rich experience. With the launch of iOS 17 on September 18, 2023, Apple is introducing offline maps, a feature that will be a game-changer for those who love outdoor activities.

Offline maps allow users to select specific areas to download to their phones. Once downloaded, these maps can be accessed and used without an internet connection. This makes it possible to enjoy turn-by-turn navigation and conduct searches even in remote areas where internet connectivity may be unreliable or nonexistent. It works similarly to Google Maps in the sense that you do need a WiFi connection to download the maps, but after that, you're good to go off the grid.
The perfect companion for outdoor adventures
For outdoor enthusiasts, this feature is a dream come true. Whether you're hiking in the wilderness, camping in a remote location, skiing down the slopes, or snowboarding in the mountains, having access to offline maps can be a lifesaver. Here's how this feature can benefit different adventure seekers:

Read more
Make winter sports stress-free: Visit these phenomenal all-inclusive ski resorts
These are the best all-inclusive ski resorts for you this winter
Skiiers shred slopes

All-inclusive vacations can be a great way to save money and relieve stress when planning a trip. The resort handles the logistics of buying lift tickets, renting ski gear, booking lessons, cooking meals, and even supplying drinks. All you have to do is show up and enjoy yourself. If you're the type of person — or family — who enjoys the ease of taking cruises in the warmer months, an all-inclusive ski vacation might be just the thing for you.

While we appreciate that not every all-inclusive will suit everyone — perhaps you've got your perfect ski setup already and don't want to pay for a rental package you won't use. But with such a variety of packages on offer, isn't it time that you took the stress out of your ski holiday and found yourself an idyllic ski resort that not only catered to all of your skiing needs but also where you had your meals and drinks and everything else sorted before you arrive? Well, check out these 10 all-inclusive ski resorts because it's time to get booking.

Read more