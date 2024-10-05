Park officials start clearing the hurricane debris from Cumberland Gap National Historical Park

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, staff and volunteers at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park are working tirelessly to assess and address the damage caused by the storm. While significant progress has been made in restoring certain areas, there are still parts of the park that remain closed due to ongoing safety concerns.

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park’s recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene

Early recovery efforts have focused on reopening park roads and front country camping facilities. Wilderness Road Campground and State Road 988 (Sugar Run Road) have now fully reopened, allowing visitors access to these areas once again. However, Pinnacle Overlook remains off-limits, with the road to the popular viewpoint closed at the Thomas Walker parking area. Similarly, Lewis Hollow Road and its accompanying picnic area are also inaccessible.

Recommended Videos

Park trail crews have successfully cleared several trails, including Object Lesson Road, Wilderness Road, Tri-State, and Daniel Boone. Although these trails are now available for use, the park advises visitors against hiking on other trails because of the hundreds of fallen trees and additional hazards such as trail washouts and damaged bridges. Many other trees are at risk of falling, adding to the unpredictability of the park’s trail conditions.

In light of these challenges, all horse and bike trails, as well as backcountry campsites, are closed until further notice. For visitors looking to explore the park, the visitor center in Middlesboro, Bartlett Park, and Civic Park remain open. However, Gap Cave and Skylight Cave have closed for the winter, effective September 30, and guided tours to the historic Hensley Settlement are temporarily suspended due to road conditions leading to the site.