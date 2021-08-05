  1. Outdoors
This Is the Grill Deal You Need for Your Summer Barbecues

Costway Outdoor Grill with Offset Smoker all closed on white background.

Typically, a grill is a grill, and a smoker is a smoker. You either get one or the other, and that’s that. While there are some pretty amazing smoker deals going on, spectacular for slow-cooking deliciously tender meats, you’ll need a grill too if you’re planning a big, fun summer cookout.

Queue the Costway Outdoor BBQ Charcoal Grill with Offset Meat Smoker. This thing is a 2-in-1 system with a lot of space to cook, and a decent space to smoke. Made of durable outdoor-friendly steel with an anti-rust and heat-resistant coating, it’s tough and ready to burn. Walmart is offering the Costway Grill for $135 with free delivery, which is $75 off the normal price. Get in on this offer while you can!

Whether you’re grilling fish, grilling tender and juicy chicken, or some other hearty meat, your meal is going to be lit if you use a cooker like the Costway Outdoor Charcoal BBQ Grill. It has a ton of space inside the main cooking compartment and inside the offset smoker. But it also comes with a bevy of convenient features to make cooking, cleanup, and care so much easier. For example, there’s a side exhaust chimney for better smoke control, and to keep the smoke out of your face while you’re tending to the food.

There’s also a wooden heat-resistant handle on the side so you can move or adjust the grill safely. There’s an oil catcher to grab grease and drippings, and extra storage all over the place, including a shelf on the front, and a shelf underneath. An adjustable vent in the smoker can be used to control the heat, and the panel in the front makes adding or removing food quick, but you can even use it to empty ashes.

Normally $210, Walmart is offering the Costway Outdoor Charcoal BBQ Grill with Offset Meat Smoker for $135. You’re getting $75 off, plus free shipping, which is a fantastic offer. Hurry up though, we don’t know how long the deal is going to be available!

