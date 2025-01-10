 Skip to main content
The world's first curved-screen golf simulator designed for DIY installation is here

First-ever DIY curved-screen golf enclosure kit

By
Carl's Place Curved Kit
Carl's Place / Carl's Place

Today, Carl’s Place, a custom indoor golf simulator company, has launched the world’s first curved-screen golf simulator designed for DIY installation. The exciting new launch of the Curved Golf Enclosure Kit with Impact Screen makes installation of custom-built, professional-grade curved simulators more attainable for golfers, homeowners, and business owners. This all-new indoor golf system provides an immersive, luxury simulator experience explicitly designed for do-it-yourself installation.

Inspired by customer feedback, Carl’s Place built the kit to place golfers right in the action for a true “on-course” feel without needing professional installation. The golf simulator expands the visual range of the impact screen into a panoramic view, enhancing depth and realism to provide an improved experience compared to flat-screen simulators. Most importantly, the kit has step-by-step instructions in a written manual and an easy-to-follow video for a straightforward installation process. The DIY nature of the Curved Golf Enclosure Kit installation allows golfers to use the simulator as soon as possible.

“Our mission at Carl’s Place is to bring indoor golf to as many people as possible, all while giving golfers that on-course feel,” said Carl’s Place Founder and CEO Carl Markestad. “The launch of the Curved Golf Enclosure Kit is a perfect blend of this. Not only is it our most immersive enclosure to date, but it also maintains the do-it-yourself approach that we pride ourselves on offering and helps our customers save money.” The DIY curved simulator kit includes everything you need for installation, including an industry-leading premium golf impact screen, Blackstop™ durable and darkening enclosure, and steel fittings.

