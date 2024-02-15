 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 4 best golf simulators for home use in 2024

Andrew Morrisey
By

A golf simulator for home use is a great way to up your game and a great reason to gather with your golf buddies in the offseason. Finding the right golf simulator for your home can be a difficult endeavor, as there are a lot of them on the market and they aren’t all particularly clear about what you’re getting with a purchase. We’ve done some of the heavy lifting and narrowed down what we think are the best golf simulators for very scenarios around the house. So whether you’re looking to get in golf shape or entertain your friends, read onward for more details.

The best golf simulators for home use in 2024

  • Buy the if you want the best golf simulator for home use overall.
  • Buy the if you want the best premium golf simulator for home use.
  • Buy the if you want the best golf simulator for home use to perfect your swing.
  • Buy the if you want the best golf simulator for home use to practice putting.

OptiShot Golf In a Box 4

Best golf simulator for home use overall

A man swings a golf club on the OptiShot Golf In a Box 4 golf simulator.
OptiShot
Pros Cons
Cutting edge simulation and analysis Relatively expensive
Indoor and outdoor use
Access to online play

OptiShot considerds its BallFlight simulator the industry’s most intuitive golf training aid and simulator. It includes infrared sensors and camera technology that measures your club and ball data on every shot. In doing so, it’s able to provide analysis on all of your clubs, from your driver down to your putter. It’s made for both indoor and outdoor use, and is capable of online play with up to eight players In course mode through Orion software.

Specifications
Related
Projector resolution Full HD 1080p
Screen size 100 inches

Foresight Sports Sim-In-a-Box

Best premium golf simulator for home use

The Foresight Sports Sim-In-a-Box set up in a basement.
Foresight Sports
Pros Cons
Premium components Premium price tag
Convenient bundling
Lifetime Awesome Golf membership included

If budget is no matter to you, the Foresight Sports Sim-In-a-Box is the best premium golf simulator for home use to consider. It’s the complete package, and includes everything you need to build your own golf simulator. This incudes a frame, impact screen, projector, hitting mat, side nets and sand bags, a PC, and a computer cart. The included desktop computer is a high-powered gaming PC optimized for the smoothest, truest golf simulation experience possible.

Specifications
Projector resolution Full HD 1080p
Screen size 100 inches

OptiShot BallFlight + Net Bundle

Best golf simulator for home use to perfect your swing

A woman prepares for a swing on the OptiShot BallFlight + Net Bundle golf simulator.
OptiShot
Pros Cons
Cutting edge simulation and analysis No large screen included
Indoor and outdoor use
Access to online play
Includes launch monitor

BallFlight, which is OptiShot’s cutting edge golf simulation technology, is part of this package. It includes 20 premium golf courses accessible through OptiShot’s Orion software, and also includes access to online play with up to eight players. Bundles with the BallFlight Simulator are a stance mat and net. If you’re more interested in perfecting your game than getting into competitive gatherings with a golf simulator, this is the best golf simulator for home use for you. It has all of the swing analysis features you’ll find in OptiShot’s higher end offerings, yet it can save you a few bucks by leaving out a lot of the things you may not need.

Specifications
Net material Fabric + PVC
Mat material Turf

SynLawn Precision Putt

Best golf simulator for home use to practice putting

A person prepares to putt on the SynLawn Precision Putt.
SynLawn
Pros Cons
Realistic putting surface Takes up a lot of space
Easy setup
Indoor & outdoor use

If you’ve already mastered your long game or already have a more traditional golf simulator in place, something to consider is a way to work on your short game. The SynLawn Precision Putt golf putting green will make a unique addition to any basement, garage, or patio area. It provides golfers of all skill levels with a realistic putting surface to practice on. It’s used by tour players and coaches, and comes in a number of sizes to choose from for your space.

Specifications
Sizes 3’ x 8’, 4’ x 10’, 5’ x 12’, 6’ x 15’

How we chose the best golf simulators for home use

We like to get out and find our way to the pin, and we’ve also spent years writing about smart home tech. We feel this is a great combination for selecting the best golf simulators for home use in 2024. While many would consider the golf simulators amongst our selections somewhat expensive, that’s the way it goes with tech like this. It’s smart yet cumbersome, and those come together to create somewhat expensive additions to the home and golf game.

And while we didn’t find it necessary to whittle things down based on price points, we did seek out quality when it comes to the best golf simulators for home use. If you’re going to spend a pretty penny you should get all that it’s worth, and our selections reflect what we feel are products that will hold up even as you launch golf balls at it.

Finally, we’ve spent quite a bit of time in front of golf simulators, and we considered things like fun factor, set up times, and ease of use in making our selections for the best golf simulators for home use.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
BLUETTI’s Black Friday deals are the best time to stock up on portable power
Bluetti AC200L solar power generator new release

Power, or rather electricity, can be unreliable any time of the year, not just during the winter or stormy months down south -- hello, hurricanes. It means the best time to buy a portable power solution for backup or for any kind of power scenario is not when you need it most but beforehand. Plan ahead, and you won't experience those huge outages. It's even more important if you're planning to live off-grid, going exploring, or living your best van life, RV life, or glamping. You'll need power. End of story.

With BLUETTI offering some great Black Friday deals, plus an exclusive discount, now's the best time to buy. The discounts are also complemented by a brand new release with the BLUETTI AC200L portable solar generator and power station hitting the market. It features a 2400-watt output, 2,048-watt-hour capacity, and a 1,200-watt solar input for speedy charging. You can boost that to 3,600 watts in PowerLifting whenever needed. More on that new station and the fantastic deals below.

Read more
Prime Day sales knock $230 off this 13-piece golf club set
The MaxKare driver, 3-wood, and hybrid club laid out on the grass.

Prime Day is typically a great sales event for saving on gadgets and tech, but today it’s a great way to save on the golf course. You can get a complete set of golf clubs discounted at Walmart today, which is great if you’re looking to get in ‘golf shape’ right now. The MaxKare complete golf set in clouds 13 clubs and is seeing a Prime Day sale price of just $170. This is a massive savings of $230, as the golf club set regularly costs $400. Free shipping is also included with a purchase, but you’ll need to act quickly, as this deal isn’t likely to last beyond Prime Day.

Why you should buy the MaxKare 13-Piece Complete Golf Club Set
Whether you want to tee up at the best golf resorts in the county or simply take on some golf courses that are Instagram-worthy, it can’t hurt to treat yourself to a new set of golf clubs beforehand. This MaxCare golf club set includes all the clubs you’ll need to tee off confidently. It’s designed for maximum performance right out of the box, and includes a driver, a fairway wood, a hybrid, iron clubs 6-9, a pitching wedge, and a putter. It also comes with a stand bag and three head covers for toting the clubs around and keeping them safely stored when not in use.

Read more
The best October Prime Day ski deals you can shop right now
win splitboard snowboard from twix mars wrigley doughboard

Depending on where you live, ski season is imminent. In September, we reported on the first snows hitting ski slopes and, while they weren't yet sticking, that's a good sign for your skis. There are also good indicators that this could be a super long ski season. Though the climate science is complex and we hate to "root for" climate change, if it is already happening you may as well take advantage of it.

Coinciding with all of this is the

Read more