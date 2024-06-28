What to know about camp insurance

Alongside the freedom of camping comes the inevitable risks of the great outdoors, ranging from getting stuck camping in the rain to a full-blown, unforeseen disaster. By investing in camping insurance, you can rest under the stars, knowing that you and your loved ones are safe.

The best part? You may even be covered by your current provider. Here’s how to get started with an insurance plan that secures your next camping adventure.

First, see if your current coverage extends to camping

Luckily, you may already have coverage that applies to your camping trip. Some home insurance policies may cover personal property like your camping gear, while certain auto insurance providers may extend to trailer and RV protection.

If your plan doesn’t cover your camping trip, your provider may extend your coverage. Many insurance companies offer discounted bundles with multiple coverage types, which can help keep things more affordable overall.

You may also have access to health insurance coverage including urgent medical care, hospitalization, and evacuation services. If you’re not camping too far away from your residence, you may also be covered by out-of-network providers.

Many people underestimate the outsized value that credit cards offer to responsible users. Select cards may offer insurance protection for campers who book their excursions on the card. Notably, the Chase Sapphire Preferred card comes with a useful travel accident policy that may cover weather-related delays or medical expenses during a trip.

And if you’re renting a vehicle for your trip into the great outdoors, the card offers complimentary rental insurance as well. Just make sure you’re within the approved usages and keeping the vehicle on a paved road to qualify.

With the above policies being nuanced and specific to each provider, it’s always best to contact your insurance company directly to ask any questions and confirm your coverage. Take note of what is and isn’t covered so you can plan accordingly.

Decide which type of coverage is best for you

If you’re planning on buying camp insurance, it’s important to know which option is best for your specific needs.

If you’re taking an RV, van, or trailer along with you, you’ll need recreational motor vehicle insurance. Since you will be cooking, sleeping, and living in your vehicle, there are special considerations when it comes to this type of insurance plan.

They often cover fire damage, falling objects such as rocks, hail damage, animal impacts, and vandalism. It’s also helpful if there are valuable items inside your RV or trailer that may need additional coverage.

If you’re tent camping, general traveler’s insurance should provide plenty of coverage. World Nomads offers a comprehensive camping travel insurance package that provides:

Dozens of approved adventure activities from mountain biking to air guitaring (believe it or not)

Medical and evacuation coverage with an emergency team available 24/7

Chair, tent, and sleeping bag replacements in the case of theft

A trip cancellation benefit that could reimburse prepaid expenses

You can set up a camping insurance plan in any country, and World Nomads offers coverage for singles, couples, and families. While this is a great option, it’s not the only one, and you can dig into our guide to the best travel insurance plans to find the right fit.

How to avoid common camping accidents

From an unexpected moose attack to tripping over a fallen tree trunk, camping is the perfect disaster waiting to happen without proper preparation.

We recommend you invest in camping insurance to cover your bases, but it’s also helpful to know how to avoid problems in the first place.

Here are some of the most common camping accidents and simple solutions to preventing them:

Sunburn: Naturally, most people enjoy camping during the summer months, but don’t think to protect their skin. Apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and take breaks in the shade during the midday heat.

Make sure to drink at least 8 ounces of water each hour, avoid alcohol during peak heat, and stay away from diuretic beverages like soda, coffee, or tea that can cause dehydration.

Clothing: Proper hiking shoes, breathable wool layers, and a weather-proof jacket can make all the difference if you find yourself in a storm or natural disaster. Invest in proper gear and avoid bringing cotton when camping.

Stay alert: It's all about the details with camping. Don't leave food out to attract animals; watch where you're going on the trails, and read any signs posted in the area to stay safe.

These common sense tips can seem too simple to heed, but by being aware of your surroundings, you can reduce a majority of camping incidents.

Part of the exhilaration of camping is living on life’s edge and leaning into moments that feel a bit risky, so consider investing in camping insurance beforehand. It’s the perfect balance of effort that allows you to kick back, relax, and know you’re fully covered once you’ve arrived.