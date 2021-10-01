  1. Outdoors
Summer May Be Over, but It’s Not Too Late for Insane Deals on Smokers and Grills

Today is the first day of October, which means summer is officially over. Not ready to trade in backyard BBQs for crock pot dinners? Don’t worry, there’s no law against grilling well into fall. You can keep on cooking delicious steaks, fish, burgers, and more all throughout the spooky season when you snag these deals going on today at Amazon. Right now, you can get the Camp Chef Smoke Vault 24 inch Vertical Smoker for just $270; or, grill on the go when you get the Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill for only $325. Whichever you choose, you’ll be able to enjoy delicious grilled and smoked meats, rain or shine. Looking for something a little more budget-friendly? Check out this list of the best grills on sale today.

Camp Chef Smoke Vault 24 inch Vertical Smoker — $270, was $562

Camp chef smoke vault in a backyard with propane tank attached and smoke coming out of the top.

This deal is smokin’! If you’ve been wanting to take the plunge into the world of savory smoked meats, then you need to grab this deal before it’s gone. Right now, you can get the Camp Chef Smoke Vault 24 inch Vertical Smoker for just $270. That’s a savings of $292 off the regularly marked price of $562. Make your own jerky, smoked salmon, ribs, and more in this stainless steel smoker. This easy-to-use smoker has a temperature range from 160 to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Not sure what to make? Check out this recipe for how to grill chicken perfectly to impress all your friends and neighbors at the next block party.

Weber 9010001 Traveler Portable Gas Grill — $325, was $425

Weber traveler portable gas grill in a campground with man getting ready to grill.

Want to grill on the go? The Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill goes everywhere, from tailgating to camping to family events, so you can make amazing burgers, brats, steaks, veggies, and more anywhere you want. Right now, you can get this portable grill on sale from Amazon for just $325, marked down $100 from its regular price of $425. The compact design and one-handed setup makes this grill easy to take with you on the go. The large grilling area lets you cook up to 15 burgers at one time, so you can feed the whole crew without standing over the grill for hours. Gas canisters are sold separately. Prime members get free shipping when you order this grill today! Looking for a different style? Check out the best portable grills to find the one that’s right for you.

More Grill and Smoker Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great grill deals and smoker deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

2-Burner 28" Griddle with Electric Air Fryer and Hood

$397 $447
This can be your all-in-one grill as it covers your various style of cooking, from baked to air fried. Shelves are provided to easily keep your cooking utensils. more
PD1300 3-Burner 26,400-BTU Portable Gas Grill Griddle, Outdoor Camping

$95 $116
Bring your grill favorites on your next family vacation and cook it in the Portable Gas Grill. No need to worry about using various utensils, as you will be needing at least two. more
14" Portable Charcoal Grill

$21 $26
The Cuisinart Portable Grill has dual venting system to control the heat whether you want slow cook or not. This grill is perfect for on-the-go grilling. more
X-Large Premium Dual Chamber Charcoal Grill - 816 sq.in. of Cooking Area

$248 $276
Provided with 2 charcoal trays, the Dual Chamber Charcoal Grill can be used to cook two foods that need different temperature. more
26" Mini Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelf, Blk, CBC1760W

$59 $69
For an easy access grilling, the Mini Barrel Grill can help you save time in preparing. Built with wheels, you can bring it anywhere for your convenience. more
28" Stainless Steel Small Portable Folding Charcoal BBQ Grill Set

$40 $70
For a convenient way to grill your BBQ favorites, the Folding Grill Set got you covered. It is built with two air vents on each side for temperature control. more
