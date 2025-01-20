Big Bend National Park will initiate trail closures because of this bird

The peregrine falcon is a powerful, fast-flying bird of prey that can reach up to 240 mph in a hunting dive. Though they can be found pretty much worldwide, they almost became extinct due to the use of DDT pesticides, which weakened their eggshells. Recovery efforts in the 1970s and the 1990s banned the use of DDT and captive breeding, which led to this beautiful bird being delisted from the U.S. endangered species list in 1999. Though these birds have recovered to a certain extent, they are still a protected species in Texas, which is why the National Park Service is closing parts of Big Bend National Park, one of Texas’ gorgeous national parks, during the nesting period.

From February 1st to May 31st, temporary closures will be set in place. The closed areas will include:

East Rim Trail (Boot Canyon Trail junction to just north of Campsite ER-4)

(Boot Canyon Trail junction to just north of Campsite ER-4) East Rim Campsites : ER-4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9

: ER-4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 Rock climbing restricted within ¼ mile of nesting sites

No other closures are planned, but restrictions may change based on falcon activity, so be sure to keep an eye on the National Park Service for updates. In the meantime, refrain from going near these areas to ensure a safe and human-free sanctuary for these American treasures.

These closures are more important than ever, especially after the South Rim Fire burned 1,300 acres of Big Bend National Park. A historic nesting area was destroyed in that fire, so the falcons have had to adapt. Fortunately, they have proved to be resilient creatures, and in 2022, nesting and fledging was observed.