When you’re on the mountain looking to shred some pow, it’s important you equip yourself with the appropriate gear to keep you comfortable, dry, and protected. Most avid skiers and snowboarders will tell you that if you find yourself with wet feet or you’re continually ending your day with blisters, it is most likely your inadequate ski socks, not your boots. The best ski socks will give you the best balance of heat retention, optimal thickness for protection, and moisture-wicking ability to keep your feet dry and your eyes on the mountain.

As with most outdoor gear, the best ski socks come in a variety of different shapes, sizes, and specifications. For the mountain, you’re going to be better off if you prioritize fabric type above all, specifically a blend of organic fabrics and science-backed synthetics. Natural fabric like Merino wool offers a great balance of heat retention, breathability, and antimicrobial properties, while synthetic textiles like nylon or polyester feature the stretch and durability you need to combat the slopes.

Here are the best ski socks for men.

These mountain-ready socks from Pure Athlete are among the best ski socks because of their enhanced heat retention, superior cushioning, and performance arch support. Made from a blend of Merino wool and nylon, these ski socks boast optimal temperature regulation and elastic arch support to keep your feet comfortable and help reduce fatigue when on the slopes.

Highlights:

Crafted with a perfect balance of warmth and moisture-wicking capability

Extra arch support for comfort and less foot fatigue

Features elastic top to prevent socks from sliding down

We would stack Musan’s wool socks against anyone’s. Crafted with a thick blend of Merino wool, cotton, and nylon, among others, these wool ski socks sport an ergonomic design that helps reduce the impact force on ankles and calves to let you make the most of your day on the slopes. It also features an advanced warming system that absorbs natural body heat to keep your feet toasty, and highly effective moisture-wicking properties to stave away sweat, snowmelt, and stench.

Highlights:

Superior fabric for dryness and warmth

Design helps keep your muscles fresh and ready for action

Thick enough for cold days at the cabin, and thin enough to slide into your ski boots

Wigwam crafts its sock at its base in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, where a temperature high of 32 degrees Fahrenheit is a common occurrence during snow season. Because of that, Wigwam knows a thing or two about keeping your feet warm and dry, crafting this heavyweight, medium-cushioned sock with a blend of wool, stretch nylon, and other synthetic fabrics to provide warmth and comfort needed for days on the mountain.

Highlights:

Effective protection and support

Heavy construction for ideal warmth

Best for occasional wearing needs

Editors' Recommendations