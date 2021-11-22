Best Luxury Camping Gifts for Your Favorite Outdoors Lover

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s camping, and then there’s camping—that living-it-large version where you venture into the great outdoors but bring some of the palace with you. That requires the right camping gear. The right fancy gear. Even for those who prefer to rough it, the right luxury camping gifts can significantly elevate the experience.

To that end, we’ve compiled a list of truly luxurious camping finery that is sure to impress your favorite outdoor aficionado. Keep in mind that the items included here are not only more sophisticated than your average outdoor stuff, they tend to offer a surprisingly high level of utility at the same time.

Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler

When it comes to coolers, Yeti is king of the mountain. While the company makes a slew of outstanding ice boxes, the Hopper Flip 18 is a great choice thanks to its picnic-friendly portability as well as its Yeti-level coolability.

Garrett Wade Heavy Duty Personal Machete

Let’s face it—rarely does one need a machete, but how often do you want one? All the time. That’s part of what makes this a luxury pick. It’s fun, but not entirely necessary. In any case, this machete from Garrett Wade is no novelty item. It’s a heavy, real tool boasting elegant craftsmanship.

Lululemon Glacial Front Parka

This extra-heavy coat is from Lululemon, so you know that it’s stylish and comfortable, but that being said, it’s also one of the burliest jackets out there. This is the sort of uber-insulation you need if you’re going to be spending some serious time in the winter snow. Whether your gift recipient is into snow sports or just likes to venture out into the winter cold, this will keep them hot and hip.

Jackery Solar Generator 1500 w/ SolarSaga Panels

When it comes to portable off-grid electrification, this is about as good as it gets. The Jackery 1500 power station is by itself already a beast of a piece of gear, capable of providing days of charge to all your devices. Pair it with four of its matching 100-watt solar panels, and it becomes a truly go-anywhere powerhouse (literally).

Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker

For those who want to bring the soundtrack outdoors, this pint-sized yet powerful speaker from Marshall delivers the sort of stellar sonics that audiophiles have come to expect from the brand. On top of its superior sound and compact packability, it’s also a durable little speaker that is capable of handling a bit of the rough treatment that tends to accompany outdoorsmanship.

VSSL Java Hand Coffee Grinder

From a company that has made a name for itself by offering widely varying outdoor gear in tube form, this coffee grinder features a lot of smart design. It’s hyper-durable, sleek, and compact, and puts out a tasty grind. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys a good cup of joe in the great outdoors.

Everlane Cashmere Rib Beanie

Winter warm and cashmere soft, this beanie looks—and feels—amazing. Available in six seasonal colors, it’s a small gift that’s big on luxury.

Juiced RipCurrent Step-Through E-Bike

Capable of cruising at 28 mph with a 65+ mile range per charge, this e-bike from Juiced makes for an elegantly electrified ride. Even with its modern electro-trappings, it still manages to give off a classic vibe.

Manduka Pro Yoga Mat

For the outdoor enthusiast who likes to head to nature for a stretch, this yoga mat from Manduka is almost certainly the most carefully crafted option you can find. It’s ultra-durable yet delivers a pleasantly soft stretching session.

Solo Stove Bonfire Portable Fire Pit

From the backyard to the campsite, this portable fire pit from Solo Stove ensures that there’s always a place to roast a s’more. It’s a great item for anyone camping in wildfire country.

