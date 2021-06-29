The only thing better than camping is camping with friends (or family … or your dog). If y’all like each other enough, why not invest in one big camping tent, rather than multiple shelters for each person? You’ll save money, pack weight, and the hassle of lugging all that extra camping gear on the trail. We’ve done the hard work for you to roundup the best four-person tents for backpacking, camping, or car camping. Now it’s time to start making those campsite reservations.

REI Co-Op Base Camp 4 Tent

For substantial four-person expeditions with the family, there’s REI Co-Op’s Base Camp 4 four-person camping tent. It features a mountaineering-inspired geodesic dome architecture that’s sturdy enough to tackle all but the most extreme conditions. We especially like the dual, wide-mouth doors that allow every camper to make an easy exit without waking or stepping over their tentmates. A full-coverage rainfly also ensures that everyone stays dry when the weather turns ugly.

Coleman Cabin Instant Tent

For budget-friendly camp gear, it’s hard to beat Coleman. Everything in the brand’s catalog is perfectly middle-of-the-road. True to its name, the Coleman Cabin Instant Tent is a perfect no-frills tent for the laziest of campers (and that’s a good thing). The dead-simple design sets up in less than a minute. Welded corners, inverted seams, and an integrated rainfly all work to provide extra wet-weather protection.

Eureka Kohana 4 Person Tent

Eureka’s been crafting tents for more than 100 years. It’s safe to say it knows a few things about building reliable camping tents. The Kohana 4 Person Tent features a square footprint, steep walls, twin vestibules, and generous storage pockets, so there’s plenty of room for you, three friends, and all your gear. A mesh canopy delivers ample ventilation and stargazing opportunities, while the included rainfly promises to keep you dry when the weather goes south.

ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 4-Person Tent

We like ALPS Mountaineering’s Lynx line of tents so much that we included the Lynx 1-Person as one of our favorite solo waterproof tents of 2021. The Lynx 4-Person Tent offers 64 square feet of floor space, plus plenty of great features, including multiple stash pockets, two vestibules, and a gear loft. That means more than enough space for the whole squad. At under eight pounds, it strikes a good balance between weight and living space, making it one of the best solutions on this list for four-person backpacking trips.

Mountain Hardwear Trango 4 Mountaineering Tent

If money is no object and only the best will do for you and yours, Mountain Hardwear’s Trango 4 Tent delivers. This premium four-person shelter has become standard kit for mountaineering expeditions to the world’s most exotic outdoor destinations. Key features include D-shaped front and rear doors that easily tuck away, a bathtub-style floor for all-weather protection, and welded loops to secure the fly. At north of $900, it’s the priciest (and most extravagant) tent on this list. But, if you want to seriously prepare for four-person camping anywhere in any weather, this should be your go-to shelter.

Kelty Grand Mesa 4-Person Tent

Kelty has fast become another go-to favorite for quality camp shelters that deliver solid bang for your buck. The Grand Mesa 4-Person Tent boasts a decent 54-square-foot floorplan that sleeps four. It offers all the essential features of the best camping tents, including great ventilation, solid construction, and a fast, easy setup. At less than seven pounds, it’s also lighter than most other four-person tents, making it another excellent choice for weight-conscious backpackers.

Napier Backroadz SUV Tent

Napier’s Backroadz SUV tent takes “car camping” to a whole new level. Rather than an entirely distinct shelter away from your vehicle, this tent attaches directly to the rear of your SUV. With the hatch open, campers can use the rear of their vehicle for sleeping and the attached tent as a distinct living room or additional sleeping space. It packs down small, but the 100-square-foot floor plan is more than enough room to sleep five.

Roofnest Condor XL Rooftop Tent

One of the most hardcore shelter solutions, particularly for overlanders, is a rooftop tent. Most models sleep up to three, but the Roofnest Condor XL accommodates four adults. When fully expanded, the massive floorplan measures 93 inches long by 74 inches wide, so the whole family can literally sleep on the roof of your vehicle. It’s waterproof, pitches faster than almost any standard camping tent, and installs easily on most vehicles. At more than three thousand dollars, it’s pricey for sure. But, for serious campers who often weekend in the wilderness, it doesn’t get any better.

