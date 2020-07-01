Best 4th of July Grill Deals 2020: Cuisinart and Weber

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re looking for 4th of July grill deals, this is the place. There are more 4th of July sales on grills of all types, sizes, and prices for 2020 than we’ve seen in previous years. So, whether you’re shopping for your first grill or you’ve been thinking about upgrading an old, tired-out cooker, you’re sure to find what you need in this year’s 4th of July grill sales.

Today’s Best 4th of July Grill Deals

Cuisinart CGG-180T Portable Tabletop Gas Grill — $105 , was $150

— , was $150 Weber 741001 Original Kettle Charcoal Grill — $109 , was $120

— , was $120 Master Cook Gas Grill — $185 , was $210

— , was $210 Megamaster 720-0983 Gas Grill — $220 , was $310

— , was $310 Char-Griller E56720 Akorn Kamado Charcoal Grill — $315 , was $340

— , was $340 Weber 44010001 Spirit II E-210 Gas Grill — $379 , was $480

— , was $480 Weber 47502001 Spirit S-315 NG Gas Grill — $599 , was $699

— , was $699 Broil King Baron S590 Gas Grill — $799, was $999

How to Choose a New Grill

Fuel: Your first and most important choice will be fuel. Charcoal and propane gas are the two most common fuels, although some smokers and larger grills use wood or pellets. Charcoal is less expensive and more traditional than propane, but gas grills heat up faster and are easier to light and control.

Your first and most important choice will be fuel. Charcoal and propane gas are the two most common fuels, although some smokers and larger grills use wood or pellets. Charcoal is less expensive and more traditional than propane, but gas grills heat up faster and are easier to light and control. Grill size: It’s tempting to buy the biggest grill you can afford or fit on your patio or deck, but larger grills use more fuel because there’s more area to heat. If you’re cooking for two or four people, a small to medium size grill should be enough. If you have just one or two big get-togethers a year, buying two smaller grills could be more economical than buying enormous capacity you’ll rarely use. But then, people use a similar argument with pickup trucks, so you might as well buy what you want.

It’s tempting to buy the biggest grill you can afford or fit on your patio or deck, but larger grills use more fuel because there’s more area to heat. If you’re cooking for two or four people, a small to medium size grill should be enough. If you have just one or two big get-togethers a year, buying two smaller grills could be more economical than buying enormous capacity you’ll rarely use. But then, people use a similar argument with pickup trucks, so you might as well buy what you want. The number of burners: Multiple burners apply to gas grills. The advantages of multiple burners are even more heating for the whole cooking surface if that’s what you want. You can also set burners at different levels for cooking different foods or keeping food warm.

Multiple burners apply to gas grills. The advantages of multiple burners are even more heating for the whole cooking surface if that’s what you want. You can also set burners at different levels for cooking different foods or keeping food warm. Weight: Weight matters if you’ll be carrying your grill inside when you aren’t using it or if you take it on car trips and camping. Using a portable grill at a highway rest stop can be a super-convenient, possibly safer alternative to stopping at restaurants if you travel this summer.

Weight matters if you’ll be carrying your grill inside when you aren’t using it or if you take it on car trips and camping. Using a portable grill at a highway rest stop can be a super-convenient, possibly safer alternative to stopping at restaurants if you travel this summer. Accessories: You can look for built-in lights, side burners, shelves, tool racks, and other goodies, but the best grills typically do their job well without needing extras.

You can look for built-in lights, side burners, shelves, tool racks, and other goodies, but the best grills typically do their job well without needing extras. Durability: Charcoal and propane grill bodies tend to last for years, if not decades. You may need to replace burners and grates on propane grills every few years, but replacement parts for major brands are generally easy to find.

