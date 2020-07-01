Best 4th of July Grill Deals 2020: Cuisinart and Weber

If you’re looking for 4th of July grill deals, this is the place. There are more 4th of July sales on grills of all types, sizes, and prices for 2020 than we’ve seen in previous years. So, whether you’re shopping for your first grill or you’ve been thinking about upgrading an old, tired-out cooker, you’re sure to find what you need in this year’s 4th of July grill sales.
Today’s Best 4th of July Grill Deals
- Cuisinart CGG-180T Portable Tabletop Gas Grill — $105, was $150
- Weber 741001 Original Kettle Charcoal Grill — $109, was $120
- Master Cook Gas Grill — $185, was $210
- Megamaster 720-0983 Gas Grill — $220, was $310
- Char-Griller E56720 Akorn Kamado Charcoal Grill — $315, was $340
- Weber 44010001 Spirit II E-210 Gas Grill — $379, was $480
- Weber 47502001 Spirit S-315 NG Gas Grill — $599, was $699
- Broil King Baron S590 Gas Grill — $799, was $999
Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill$379
Weber 2-burner propane grill with 356-square-inch cooking surface. Porcelain-enabled cast iron cooking grates, built-in gas gauge and thermometer, and left side folding shelf.
Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill$65
Electric-powered for indoor searing with temperatures up to 450 degrees with 1,200 watts. 118-square-inches of cooking surface. Easy to clean with large drip pan.
Cuisinart CGG-240 All Foods Roll-Away Gas Grill, Stainless Steel$234
Char-Broil 2-burner, 24,000 BTU propane grill. 300-square-inch primary cast iron cooking surface and 100-square-inch porcelain-coated grate. Electric ignition, folding sides, and lockable cabinet.
MASTER COOK 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill$184
Master Cook 3-burner propane grill with 30,000 BTU. 472-square -inch total cooking and warming surface with porcelain-enameled wire cooking grates.
Char-Broil Performance TRU-Infrared 3-Burner Cart Style Gas Grill$285
Char-Broil 3-burner Performance TRU-infrared grill employs a special cooking grate to spread the heat evenly for juicier food and no flareups. 450-square-inches of porcelain cooking surface.
Char-Broil Performance Gas Grill$270
Two-burner propane grill with 600-square-inches of porcelain-coated stainless steel cooking surface. Infrared technology distributes the heat evenly to minimize flare-ups.
Char-Broil Portable Deluxe Gas Grill$40
Portable propane grill with 190-square--inches of cooking space and 11,000 BTUs from singled burner. Porcelain-coated steel grate.
Weber Original 22 Inch Kettle Charcoal Grill$165
This grill holds up to 13 burgers and has a built-in lid thermometer. One-touch cleaning system with high-capacity ash catcher provides easy cleanup.
Char-Broil - Longhorn Charcoal/Smoker/Gas Combo$500
There's a total of 1,060-square-inches of cooking surface on this combination wood or propane grill and smoker. Porcelain-coated cooking grates. Large enough to cook 40 burgers at once.
Extra $70 off with coupon
RINKMO Gas Grill, 2020 Upgrade 670 Stainless Steel Liquid Propane Grill$329
Large 606-square-inch cooking surface with this 3-burner, 36,000 BTU propane grill with side burner. Porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates.
Cuisinart CGG-306 Chef's Style Stainless Tabletop Propane Grill$167
Cuisinart tabletop propane grill with 277-square-inches of cooking surface and two burners with a total of 20,000 BTUs. Weighs 22 pounds, enough to take it in your car. Hooks up to a 20-pound tank.
Cuisinart CGG-240 All Foods Roll-Away Gas Grill, Stainless Steel$186
Portable gas grill by Cuisinart with 240-square-inch cast iron grill surface and a single 15,000 BTU burner with electric ignition. Folding shelves on either side.
Char-Broil classic 3 burner propane gas grill$260
Three burners let you sear over high heat or do indirect cooking at low temperatures. Features side shelves, porcelain-coated grates, Piezoelectric igniters, and a warming rack.
Nexgrill Deluxe 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Side Burner$369
Six-burner propane grill with 72,000 BTUs and 582-square-inches-of cast iron cooking grids. 1,200 BTU side burner. Warming rack and Even-Heat stainless steel burners
Ninja - Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill$207
Combination 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi can bake, roast, air fry, dehydrate, and grill. No need to flip food with Surround Searing.
Char-Broil 6-Burner Performance Gas Grill$340
Propane gas grill with 6-burners, 15,000 BTUs, and 755-square-inches of cooking surface on porcelain-coated cast iron grates. Electronic ignition and built-in thermometer.
Fire Sense Yakatori Charcoal Grill$49
Portable Japanese-BBQ style charcoal grill. Handmade clay construction and adjustable ventilation. 157-square inches of cooking space
How to Choose a New Grill
- Fuel: Your first and most important choice will be fuel. Charcoal and propane gas are the two most common fuels, although some smokers and larger grills use wood or pellets. Charcoal is less expensive and more traditional than propane, but gas grills heat up faster and are easier to light and control.
- Grill size: It’s tempting to buy the biggest grill you can afford or fit on your patio or deck, but larger grills use more fuel because there’s more area to heat. If you’re cooking for two or four people, a small to medium size grill should be enough. If you have just one or two big get-togethers a year, buying two smaller grills could be more economical than buying enormous capacity you’ll rarely use. But then, people use a similar argument with pickup trucks, so you might as well buy what you want.
- The number of burners: Multiple burners apply to gas grills. The advantages of multiple burners are even more heating for the whole cooking surface if that’s what you want. You can also set burners at different levels for cooking different foods or keeping food warm.
- Weight: Weight matters if you’ll be carrying your grill inside when you aren’t using it or if you take it on car trips and camping. Using a portable grill at a highway rest stop can be a super-convenient, possibly safer alternative to stopping at restaurants if you travel this summer.
- Accessories: You can look for built-in lights, side burners, shelves, tool racks, and other goodies, but the best grills typically do their job well without needing extras.
- Durability: Charcoal and propane grill bodies tend to last for years, if not decades. You may need to replace burners and grates on propane grills every few years, but replacement parts for major brands are generally easy to find.
