  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best 4th of July Grill Sales and Sales for 2021

By
Cuisinart CGG-240 Roll-Away Gas Grill

If you’re searching for the best 4th of July grill sales, you’re on the right track because the 4th of July grill deals are among the best of the year. We track the best grill deals year-round, and the seasonality of the bargains is predictable. We scoured the internet and checked the major national big box retail chains to find the best grill deals available now. These prices may change quickly after the 4th of July sales start to wind down on Tuesday, so don’t delay.

Best 4th of July Grill Deals 2021

Weber Jumbo Joe Charcoal Grill

$75 $80
The Weber Jumbo Joe charcoal grill spans an enormous 18 inches, allowing it to cook up to eight burgers at the same time while still managing to stay portable enough to take anywhere on the go.
Buy at Amazon

Weber Genesis II S-435 4-Burner Natural Gas Grill

$1,249 $1,299
Turn your backyard into a five-star kitchen with this Weber Genesis II S-435 natural gas grill, equipped with four burners, a side burner, a warming rack, a built-in thermostat, and a side table.
Buy at The Home Depot

Ninja - Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill

$200 $230
Combination 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi can bake, roast, air fry, dehydrate, and grill. No need to flip food with Surround Searing which promises even cooking.
Buy at Amazon

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

$419 $480
Weber 2-burner propane grill with 356-square-inch cooking surface. Porcelain-enabled cast iron cooking grates, built-in gas gauge and thermometer, and left side folding shelf.
Buy at The Home Depot

Weber Q1400 Electric Grill

$279 $300
If you want to grill while saving space and gas, this Weber Q1400 electric grill has a cooking area of 180 square inches with a 6-foot-long grounded cord and a stylish aesthetic.
Buy at Amazon

Cuisinart CGG-306 Chef's Style Stainless Tabletop Propane Grill

$187 $220
Cuisinart tabletop propane grill with 277 square inches of cooking surface and two burners with a total of 20,000 BTUs. At 22 pounds, it is sized right for tailgating. Hooks up to a 20-pound tank.
Buy at Amazon

Outsunny 38" Portable Outdoor Backyard BBQ Kettle Charcoal Grill

$74 $86
This Outsunny charcoal grill can cater to all your barbecue needs. It's designed with storage shelves, so you can easily reach utensils, food, and other accessories.
Buy at Wayfair

Royal Gourmet 5-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill

$336 $400
Make your house party perfect by serving dishes cooked in this five-burner liquid propane grill. There's no need to preheat because of its quick start-up feature.
Buy at Wayfair

Cuisinart CGG-240 All Foods Roll-Away Gas Grill, Stainless Steel

$260 $340
Char-Broil's two-burner, 24,000 BTU propane grill has a 300-square-inch primary cast iron cooking surface and a 100-square-inch porcelain-coated grate. Fold-away sides lend compact convenience.
Buy at Amazon

Outsunny 19.5" Outdoor Camping Barrel Charcoal Grill

$42 $65
You can easily carry this charcoal grill, making it perfect for picnics, camping, and more. It's built with wooden handles, so no worries of burning your hands.
Buy at Wayfair

Monument Grills 48" Wood Pellet Grill

$338 $399
Enjoy restaurant-style smoky meat flavor with this wood pellet grill. You can clean this hassle-free with its easy ash removal feature. Enjoy your grilled food and indulge in every bite.
Buy at Wayfair

Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill

$65 $97
Electric-powered for indoor searing with temperatures up to 450 degrees with 1,200 watts. A generous 118-square inches of cooking surface will feed a family. Easy to clean with a large drip pan.
Buy at Amazon

Royal Gourmet Deluxe 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

$432 $446
Can't handle the heat? Take the kitchen outside with the Royal Gourmet Deluxe propane gas grill, ready to cook up to 23 burgers with four burners and an extra side burner and table within arm's reach.
Buy at The Home Depot

Z GRILLS ZPG-7002E 2020 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker

$480 $550
This model pellet grill and smoker is a 2021 upgrade with 8-in-1 functions and automatic temperature control. 700 square inches cooking space.
Buy at Amazon

Z GRILLS ZPG-700D Wood Pellet Grill Smoker for Outdoor Cooking

$549 $599
Get this 2021 upgrade for the Z Grills model ZPg-700D. Bronze case with 8-in-1 functionality plus a free cover.
Buy at Amazon

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill

$22 $40
This charcoal grill by Cuisinart has a 150-square-inch cooking area measuring 14 inches across for a balanced mix between portability and functionality, complete with a firebox and ash catcher.
Buy at Amazon

Cuisinart One-Burner Propane Gas Grill

$147 $180
This propane grill is portable as it can be adjusted into three height levels. You can save gas compared to a full-sized grill. Bring it anywhere and have a perfect grill party.
Buy at Wayfair

Weber Original 22 Inch Kettle Charcoal Grill

$171 $195
This grill holds up to 13 burgers and has a built-in lid thermometer. One-touch cleaning system with high-capacity ash catcher provides easy cleanup.
Buy at Amazon

Z Grills ZPG-7002B 2020 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill & Smokerr

$430 $519
Save even more with last year's model, a 2020 upgrade to this versatile 8-in-1 grill and smoker. 700 square inches cooking space.
Buy at Amazon

Cuisinart CGG-240 All Foods Roll-Away Gas Grill, Stainless Steel

$207 $250
Portable gas grill by Cuisinart with 240-square-inch cast iron grill surface and a single 15,000 BTU burner with electric ignition. Folding shelves on either side keep your food prep close at hand.
Buy at Amazon

Royal Gourmet 24" Crop Built-In Charcoal Grill with Side Shelf

$158 $190
This grill has a built-in thermometer to control the temperature and make the best out of your favorite grilled meat. It is designed with extra space for easy storage.
Buy at Wayfair

Meco 21" Americana Portable Charcoal/Electric Grill

$67 $90
Get a heavy-duty and lightweight grill from Meco, such as the Americana Portable Grill. There's no hassle in bringing it anywhere you hold a party or other outdoor events.
Buy at Wayfair

Coleman RoadTrip Portable Gas Grill

$117 $130
This portable gas grill is great for barbecuing at the big game, cooking on a camping trip or grilling in your own backyard. Featuring collapsible, two-wheeled design for easy transportation.
Buy at Kohl's

Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill

$800
Have you been dreaming of cooking with a wood pellet grill? Make that dream a reality with this deal for $100 off a Traeger.
Buy at Cabela's

Dyna-Glo Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves

$205 $279
This grill has 568 square inches of cooking area and includes cast iron grates enameled in porcelain, which makes them durable option that conduct and retain heat better than stainless steel.
Buy at Wayfair

Outsunny 23.5" Portable Folding Outdoor Tabletop BBQ Kettle Charcoal Grill

$44 $65
This space-saving grill makes food good for three to four people at a time. It is very convenient as you can bring it to any family grill party.
Buy at Wayfair

Should You Buy a Grill on 4th of July?

There are several good reasons to search for 4th of July grill deals, but the very best reason is that successful retailers are predictable. In today’s competitive markets, the best retailers track their sales volumes carefully. When the numbers show that they can move a lot of inventory profitably with 4th of July grill sales, they will repeat that sale the following year.

Another reason to shop for 4th of July grill deals is seasonality. Grills sell year round, for sure, but in the minds of most consumers, summertime is grilling time. Grill deals start to get, um, hot during the spring, when sales for all types of summer merchandise goes on sale. In normal years (which 2021 is not), retailers build their inventories starting in early spring and continue to keep their stocks high right up to the July 4th grill sales. At that point, because the data tells them sales begin to taper off, many retailers may continue to restock the most popular brands, models, and sizes, but otherwise stop boosting their inventories. So, with that thinking, again speaking of normal times, retailers will have their best grill deals with the widest selection of grills during the 4th of July sales event.

But, this is not a normal year. Last year took many retailers by surprise with unprecedented sales volumes. Due to the pandemic-related lockdowns of 2020, most people and businesses expected consumer sales of all types would slow up due to concerns about income. However, two factors came into play: Increased interest in improving home life and stimulus payments.

When vast numbers of individuals and families found themselves essentially stuck at home, we saw huge demand for most home-related products. Sales demand was high even though many manufacturers were shut down and supply chains were disrupted worldwide. Consumer demand for equipment that enabled, helped, or improved working at home, cooking at home, playing at home, and staying healthy and happy at home went off the charts. The demand for grills was especially high because a good grill can prepare healthy meals and add to the home environment by enhancing outdoor living and family socialization. So grills sold like crazy and many retailers sold out.

In 2021, retailers and manufacturers alike geared up for continued high demand. Even though supply chains were still disrupted in some cases, retailers restocked their inventories to the extent they could in preparation for another blowout selling season. And that reality is today.

Because demand is so unusually high, deals on grills of all kinds may not have been as dramatic as in previous years so far in 2021. However, we’re now at the end of the traditionally busy grill sales season, and retailers don’t want to be stuck with too much stock. Therefore, we find these 4th of July grill deals being the best deals of the year.

We’ll mention our usual caveat about not buying what you don’t need or can’t afford, but if you have planned to buy a new grill, now is the time.

How to Choose a Grill on 4th of July

There are so many 4th of July grill deals this year that making the right choice can seem overwhelming. To help you clear your way through the various decision hurdles in choosing the right grill for yourself or your family, we suggest considering the following factors in order to score the best of this year’s 4th of July grill sales.

How will you use it? If you are totally new to grilling and want to test your ability and try it out, the best 4th of July grill deals that match your use will differ from an experienced griller who wants to level up their equipment to feed a voracious crowd of family members and friends. Size and type of grill all matter, but if you’re just testing your interest, there are plenty of 4th of July grill sales that cost less than $100.

What type of fuel do you prefer? You can find grills that use charcoal, propane, hardwood, or wood pellets as fuel. Each type of fuel has advantages and fans that go beyond the scope of this short guide. Charcoal grills are most common (especially in lower price brackets), but charcoal can be tricky to light, takes a while to get ready, and some people don’t like the smell (or taste). Propane grills require cans or tanks of liquid propane gas (LPG) unless you’re lucky enough to have a line feed from a larger home supply. Propane lights easily and reaches cooking temperature fast, usually within two or three minutes. Propane grills are also easy to regulate — just turn a dial to raise or lower the temperature. Pellet grills claim to have the most precise temperature control, and flavored cooking-grade hardwood pellets can add your preferred flavor to grilled or smoked food. Pellet grills tend to be more expensive than run-of-the-mill charcoal or propane grills, but they are also easy to use and regulate.

Size matters in grills as in most other matters. If you are cooking for one or two people, don’t buy a big honking grill. You’ll spend too much for the grill and waste fuel. With experience grilling you’ll know both for how many people and how often you’ll be grilling each season. Pick a midpoint and choose your new grill size accordingly. If it turns out that once or twice each year you’ll need to cook for a larger crowd, you can always buy an inexpensive backup grill to supplement your primary grill. If you live in a neighborhood where people often bring their own chairs to parties, you’ll probably easily find one or more neighbors who are happy to show off — um, lend you — their grills and roll them over for the occasion.

Editors' Recommendations

We'd love your feedback! Fill out our survey for a chance to win

Reader Survey Feature

Home Depot 4th of July Sale 2021: Best Home and Garden Deals

Weber Genesis II propane Gas Grill

Best 4th of July Sales 2021: The Best Deals and Offers

The 9 Best Charcoal Grills for Bringing out the Smoky Flavor of Meat 2021

best charcoal grills barbecue on the grill autumn

Sacre Bleu: This Stylish French RV Can Expand Three Times Its Size

beauer rv news camper01

The 9 Best Insect Repellents for a Pleasant, Itch-Free Summer Adventure

person spraying insect repellent

An Adventurer’s Guide to Getting Around Acadia National Park 

acadia national park guide an adventurers to getting around

The 6 Best Bike Shoes For Men in 2021

best bike shoes men bicycle with clipless pedals on the crankset copy space view

Everything You Need to Know About Navigation

man holding compass on hiking path

Best Cheap Steak Deals and Sales for July 2021

omaha steaks valentines steakhouse dinner deal day

Best Cheap Grill Deals and Sales for July 2021

how to grill a filet mignon on gas barbecue gourmet entrecote steaks at summer party

Best Cheap Knife Deals and Sales for July 2021

best cheap knife deals sales japanese 2020

The Best Rugged Tablets for On-the-Go in 2021

best rugged tablets 2021