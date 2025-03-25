 Skip to main content
Witness nature’s most magical light show at Congaree’s firefly event this May

Don't miss out on your chance to see the magical beauty of fireflies this year

Fireflies are one of the most magical sights in the entire world. To me, it ranks above rainbows and below the northern lights, just because the conditions have to be just right. Fireflies are active from late spring into early summer in the Northern Hemisphere, and peak activity often happens in June or July. Fireflies prefer warm, humid evenings without any wind or rain, and you’ll want to look for them in areas with tall grass, woods, and areas with little light pollution. If you want a great chance to see the fireflies this year, head to South Carolina’s Congaree National Park for their annual firefly viewing event.

This year, the Firefly Viewing Event will take place from May 14 to the 21st. During this special time, visitors can expect an awe-inspiring spectacle as the fireflies perform a light show as part of their mating rituals. Because it’s a popular event, park staff are doing their best to protect the fireflies’ habitat, so attendance is tightly controlled.

Passes will be required to enter the park, and these will be awarded through a lottery system. The National Park Service is adding a couple of modifications to this year’s schedule, including a supply of low-lumen red flashlights for pass holders to borrow and return at the end of the evening.

If you’d like a chance at seeing this amazing sight, the lottery will open at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, April 3rd, and it will close on Wednesday, April 9th at 10 a.m. Eastern.

