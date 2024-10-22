Japanese craft vodka and yuzu citrus come together for an elegant martini

Martinis are drinks that come in all varieties these days, from the classic gin and vermouth with nothing added to sweet and ubiquitous espresso martinis. But at its heart, the martini is a vehicle for exploring the complexity of simple ingredients. And that philosophy is a great fit for the rising interest in the cocktail culture of Japan, which embraces high-end ingredients prepared in innovative ways to create perfectly balanced drinks.

This recipe for a Haku Yuzu Martini shows off some of the flavors of Japan, bringing together Haku Japanese craft vodka from the House of Suntory with juice from the yuzu citrus, which is a delicate flavor often described as halfway between a lemon and a mandarin, or perhaps a grapefruit. If you can find some yuzu juice, this would make for a delicious and unusual cocktail that shows off the best of the vodka.

The recipe also calls for an addition of Cointreau to boost the citrus flavors, and as a big fan of Lillet Blanc in any form I’m very much in favor of adding its bitter, herbal flavors into the mix. You’ll notice this recipe is shaken, not stirred — which is unusual for a martini, but in this case is due to the presence of the citrus juice.

Haku Yuzu Martini recipe

Ingredients:

3/4 part Haku Japanese Craft Vodka

3/4 part yuzu juice

3/4 part Cointreau orange liqueur

3/4 part Lillet Blanc or Cocchi Americano aperitif wine

Method:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake, then strain into a chilled coupe glass.