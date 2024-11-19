Wolves is joining the American single malt whiskey craze

Co-founded by streetwear designers James Bond (of UNDEFEATED) and Jon Buscemi (of Buscemi Truff), California’s Wolves Whiskey is beginning to gain a following thanks to its outstanding whiskeys. Previously, the brand received acclaim for its limited-edition whiskeys.

That said, Wolves is finally ready to focus on building its collection of year-round flagship expressions. Surprisingly, the newest addition to the collection isn’t a bourbon, rye whiskey, or some other style commonly associated with American whiskeys. It’s a tribute to the whiskey-makers across the pond who came before us and are still crafting noteworthy single malt whiskies today. That’s right, Wolves’ first flagship expression is an American single malt whiskey.

Wolves American Single Malt Whiskey

This new year-round expression was matured for five years in California wine barrels in the Arizona desert. After aging, it’s blended from hand-picked barrels before being finished in cognac casks. The result is a 96-proof, complex, balanced single malt whiskey with notes of dried fruits, honey, oats, and oaky wood.

“We were captivated by the challenge of creating a standard-bearer in the emerging category of American Single Malt,” Jennifer Marks, President of Wolves, said in a press release. “We’re proud of our innovative approach and the result, a contemporary yet timeless classic that can be enjoyed year-round.”

Where can I buy it?

If you’re a Scotch whisky drinker or a fan of the newly growing American single malt whiskey style, this is the expression for you. You can purchase a bottle of this memorable whiskey at select retailers and Wolves’ website for the suggested retail price of $89.99.

