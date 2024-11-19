 Skip to main content
Wolves recently launched its first flagship American single malt whiskey

Wolves is joining the American single malt whiskey craze

Wolves
Wolves

Co-founded by streetwear designers James Bond (of UNDEFEATED) and Jon Buscemi (of Buscemi Truff), California’s Wolves Whiskey is beginning to gain a following thanks to its outstanding whiskeys. Previously, the brand received acclaim for its limited-edition whiskeys.

That said, Wolves is finally ready to focus on building its collection of year-round flagship expressions. Surprisingly, the newest addition to the collection isn’t a bourbon, rye whiskey, or some other style commonly associated with American whiskeys. It’s a tribute to the whiskey-makers across the pond who came before us and are still crafting noteworthy single malt whiskies today. That’s right, Wolves’ first flagship expression is an American single malt whiskey.

Wolves American Single Malt Whiskey

Wolves
Wolves

This new year-round expression was matured for five years in California wine barrels in the Arizona desert. After aging, it’s blended from hand-picked barrels before being finished in cognac casks. The result is a 96-proof, complex, balanced single malt whiskey with notes of dried fruits, honey, oats, and oaky wood.

“We were captivated by the challenge of creating a standard-bearer in the emerging category of American Single Malt,” Jennifer Marks, President of Wolves, said in a press release. “We’re proud of our innovative approach and the result, a contemporary yet timeless classic that can be enjoyed year-round.”

Where can I buy it?

If you’re a Scotch whisky drinker or a fan of the newly growing American single malt whiskey style, this is the expression for you. You can purchase a bottle of this memorable whiskey at select retailers and Wolves’ website for the suggested retail price of $89.99.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
Milam & Greene is releasing Cooper’s Hawk Single Barrel Bourbon
If you enjoy birds of prey and whiskey, this is the release for you
Milam & Greene

If you like birds of prey and whiskey, you’ll love the newest release from Milam & Greene Whiskey. The brand is adding to its popular 2024 Wildlife Collection by releasing Cooper’s Hawk Single Barrel Bourbon. This is the sixth and last cask strength whiskey release from this year’s collection.
Milam & Greene Cooper’s Hawk Single Barrel Bourbon

The Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection was created to learn how climate changes and weather affect the aromas and flavors of the brand’s whiskeys. This year’s collection also pays homage to the wild birds found in Texas. As a bonus, a portion of the sale of this whiskey (and the other whiskeys in the collection) goes to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

Read more
LALO Tequila is a launching a new high-proof blanco tequila
LALO Tequila is launching a high-proof tequila perfect for mixing and sipping
Tequila

If you’re not a fan of LALO Tequila already, you will be soon. That’s because the popular tequila brand is set to launch a new limited-edition expression that will add a little oomph to your Margaritas, Palomas, and all of your favorite tequila-based cocktails.
LALO Tequila High Proof

It’s called LALO Tequila High Proof, and it’s precisely what the name suggests. While many tequilas sit at a comfortable 80-proof, LALO Tequila High Proof is big, bold 108-proof. It won’t get lost in the background of cocktails and is complex enough to be a high-proof, rainy-day sipper.

Read more
Westland is releasing the ninth edition of its popular Garryana American Single Malt Whiskey
This is the ninth edition of this sought-after American single malt whiskey
Westland

American single malt fans eagerly await the release of Westland Whiskey’s Garryana each year. Well, they don’t have to wait much longer because the iconic Seattle-based distillery is set to release the ninth iteration of this popular whiskey.
Westland Garryana American Single Malt Whiskey

This 100-proof American single malt whiskey gets its name because of its maturation in Quercus garryana, a rare oak found in the Pacific Northwest. It features a mash bill of Washington Select Pale Malt, Munich Malt, Extra Special Malt, Pale Chocolate Malt, and Brown Malt. It’s matured for 60 months in a combination of virgin Garryana oak barrels, first-fill ex-bourbon carks, and first-fill ex-Oloroso sherry butts.

Read more