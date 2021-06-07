  1. Food & Drink
Why You Should Stock up on Groceries and Home Essentials on Prime Day

By
amazon prime day package
Amazon

It’s easy to assume that Prime Day deals are all about big discounts on your favorite technology rather than anything else. After all, Amazon is your go-to place for technology and gadgets, right? Amazon does so much more than that though because it also stocks a huge number of household items such as toothpaste and shampoo, as well as groceries such as coffee and even diapers. Simply put, there’s not much that Amazon doesn’t sell anymore, with the company easily a one-stop-shop for everything you could need on a daily basis. That’s why Prime Day is the ideal time to stock up on essentials for less than ordinarily.

Is Prime Day Really a Good Time to Buy Household Essentials?

You might be thinking that Prime Day will just offer incremental discounts on household essentials but you’re mistaken. Last year, the best-selling item during the Prime Day sales was Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips. The teeth whitening kit was an inexpensive way to whiten your teeth like a professional-level treatment all from the comfort of your own home. It’s no surprise then that it was the biggest seller that year, even among all the extensive technological discounts we saw during the Prime Day sales.

How Else Can You Save Money on Household Essentials During Prime Day?

Another way that Prime Day shoppers saved big last year was by taking advantage of Amazon’s partnership with Whole Foods — one of the best places to shop for groceries online. Prime members can save an extra 10% off sale items at Whole Foods, whether buying in-store or online, with Amazon also dishing out $10 Amazon vouchers if you spend over $10 on your grocery shopping. A fantastic deal, it has run for the past two Prime Days in a row, even during the global pandemic, so we’re expecting to see it feature prominently again.

What Else Should I Consider in Prime Day Household Sales?

This is the time to stock up on all your favorites. Many household items have long expiry dates or can last indefinitely such as coffee, diapers, and all things hygiene-related. Buy as part of the Prime Day sales and you can enjoy big discounts all year round.

There’s simply no reason to hold back when these are the kind of essentials you’ll need to pick up throughout the year anyhow. Plus, you get to enjoy the satisfaction that comes from knowing you’ve picked up a great deal during the Prime Day sales without being too indulgent.

