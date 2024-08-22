It's so much more than Teriyaki

If you’ve ever perused the Asian section of the grocery store and stopped short at this relatively unknown little bottle, or happened upon a delicious recipe for Chicken Teriyaki and pondered to yourself over the word “mirin”, you’re not alone. This little ingredient – while incredible – still doesn’t quite have the highly admirable, deliciously sweet reputation it deserves.

So if mirin isn’t yet a pantry staple in your house, it’s time to change that. This versatile little ingredient adds an extreme depth of flavor and complex interest to just about anything it touches.

What is mirin?

Somewhat similar to sake, Mirin is a slightly sweet, fermented Japanese cooking wine and a staple in many pantries, both Asian and otherwise. Made from steamed glutinous rice, koji (rice malt), and shochu (brewing alcohol), this delicious rice wine can be used in countless cooking preparations.

Distinct in its characteristically tangy, sweetly acidic flavor, mirin was first created in sixteenth-century Japan but didn’t become tremendously popular elsewhere until the early twentieth century when it became a common ingredient to pair with popular soy sauce-based dishes like seafood and noodle dishes. Now, Mirin is relatively easy to find in the Asian foods section of most grocery stores. Of course, like many fantastic ingredients, there are popular “knock-off” versions to be aware of. In this case, you may see on your Safeway shelf something called “aji-mirin” (which translates to “tastes like mirin”), which isn’t strictly the real thing as this product has likely been cut with added sweeteners and preservatives but is fine to use. For real mirin, you may have to look a bit more closely at the labels or simply find a good Asian market in your area. If all else fails, you can buy it from plenty of retailers online.

Is mirin just rice vinegar?

While both rice vinegar and mirin are fermented Japanese ingredients, they’re actually quite different for a few reasons. Perhaps most importantly, is that mirin contains alcohol, while rice vinegar does not.

Rice vinegar is made by fermenting koji with steamed rice and water for long periods of time, from a few weeks to many months. Due to this lengthy fermentation process, the alcohols in the vinegar are converted into acid, which makes it an alcohol-free product. Mirin, on the other hand, is made by fermenting ingredients with alcohol for just 40-60 days, resulting in a deliciously tangy ingredient that is quite high in alcohol – 14% to be precise.

In flavor, these two ingredients are quite different as well. Rice vinegar is highly acidic, salt-forward, and has heavy umami flavors, while mirin is sweeter and syrupy, with just the right amount of tanginess.

What is a substitute for mirin?

While mirin is certainly unique in its flavor, it isn’t impossible to duplicate with other ingredients you may have in your pantry. If your bottle of mirin has run dry and you need some in a pinch, the best alternative is a mixture of sake and sugar, using a formula of three-part sake to one-part sugar.

If you’re fresh out of sake, you can also substitute rice vinegar or white wine vinegar, combining them with sugar, using the same formula above.

What does mirin do in a recipe?

While many Americans most commonly associate mirin with Teriyaki sauce, this magical little ingredient can do so much more than sauce a chicken and rice bowl (though, admittedly, that’s pretty delicious, too).

Sauces

Mirin has a high sugar content, which makes it exquisite when balanced with more salty, umami flavors like soy sauce. Use it as a star ingredient in sauces for everything from grilled vegetables to pork ramen to salmon kabobs. When cooked, especially over the grill, mirin’s sticky sweetness will cling to your dish and give it an instant upgrade.

Marinades

Good marinades contain oil, acid, and flavoring agents. Mirin is both an acid and a great way to pack some flavor into your dish. Use mirin as an addition to your marinade for beef, chicken, pork, or seafood for a deliciously tangy-sweet punch of flavor.

Dressings

Mirin makes for an incredible addition to salad dressings and dips. Simply splash a little together with some Dijon mustard, vinegar, and olive oil for a simple dressing that is delicious on just about anything.

Cooking

While most of these ideas revolve around using mirin in a raw form, this special little ingredient is absolutely remarkable when cooked. We love to use it as an addition to braising liquid for things like seafood and braised pork dishes.