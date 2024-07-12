 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

What is a gruit, and where can you find one?

Gruit, the beer made without hops that you need to try

By
Beer snifter chalice glass
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Most beers you know and love today have four primary ingredients: water, barley, hops, and yeast. That’s largely due to the centuries-old German beer purity law, or reinheitsgebot, which demanded that beer be made exclusively using these ingredients and set the standard for today’s brews

But beer is an ancient beverage — historians believe its story stretches back to 5th millennium BC in Iran and went on to be enjoyed by the likes of Egyptian pharaohs and the Greek philosophers. However, if Socrates or Tutankhamun ever enjoyed a pint in their days, the beer was likely missing one of those four critical ingredients: the hop.

Recommended Videos

In today’s hop-hungry climate of India pale ales (and hazy IPAs, New England IPAs, as well as milkshake IPAs, and others), it seems impossible that beer could exist without hops. The fact is that many other natural ingredients can serve as substitutes for the bittering, aromatic, and flavoring characteristics of hops. Today, if a beer relies on other herbs to fill the “hops” role, the beverage is classified as a gruit.

Elderflower flower plant
Philip Halling / Wikimedia Commons

Gruit is the German word for herb. Instead of depending on hops, these brews use exotic additives like bog myrtle, horehound, elderflowers, and yarrow to offset the sweetness of the malts and create a more complex beverage.

Thanks to the creativity of modern breweries, you don’t have to travel back to the Middle Ages to find a gruit (though if you can, please let us in on your time travel technology). You can try them right now, but you will have to do some detective work.

“Authentic” gruits can be tough to find in the mainstream marketplace. That’s because some laws require hops to be present for a product to be sold as beer. Not having the “beer” title would limit distribution and sales channels for some breweries.  To illustrate how rare gruits are in the current marketplace, there are currently 32,576 American IPAs listed on the Beer Advocate database and only 380 gruits.

But don’t despair — this list will help you get started on the path toward discovering modern versions of the ancient ale. Start your gruit journey here:

Best gruit beer

Here are a couple of gruit beers you must try so you can say you did.

Top of beer head foam
Hafermilch Aufschaeumen / Pixabay

Historic Ale Series by Williams Brothers Brewing Co.

Scotland’s Williams Brothers Brewing Co. has a Historic Ale Series in which brewers attempt to recreate traditional Scottish beers using what’s described as a “token” amount of hops. These beers include Alba, a Scots Pine Ale with sprigs of sprite and pine, meant to be consumed at room temperature. Williams Brothers also brews Fraoch, a heather ale that can be traced back to 2,000 BC.

Kvasir by Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head may be famous for its 60 Minute IPA, but it is also home to the Ancient Ale series. For these brews, a bio-molecular archaeologist is enlisted to help recreate beers from remnants found in antique vessels. Kvasir’s recipe hails from Denmark and includes lingonberries, cranberries, myrica gale, yarrow, honey, and birch syrup. Kvasir hasn’t been on the release schedule for the last few years, but Dogfish Head is known to resurrect (excavate?) its beers regularly, so keep an eye out.

How to make gruit

Gose beers
iStock

If you’re a homebrewer, you can make your own gruit. For inspiration, pick up the book Gardening for the Homebrewer: Grow and Process Plants for Making Beer, Wine, Gruit, Cider, Perry, and More by Wendy Tweten and Debbie Teashon. It’s an excellent primer to using traditional ingredients in your beers, and incorporating herbs you can tend yourself.

Regardless of whether you’ve tracked down a gruit from an international brewery, a brewpub down the street, or brew your own, be sure to raise a glass to the forgotten beverage on International Gruit Day, celebrated every year on February 1.

What to serve with gruit beer

Flight of beers with cheeses
Pittsburgh Ale Trail / Flickr

Now, don’t get us wrong, gruit beer is just fine on its own, but you can take your gruit experience to the next level if you pair it with some amazing food. Because gruit has a more herbal flavor, it tends to pair well with roasted meats like venison, especially if those meats are cooked with complementary aromatic herbs like rosemary and thyme. Gruit beers also go nicely with washed-rind cheeses like an Italian taleggio or something similar.

The best advice for pairing food with gruit beer is to check the label, since there’s a wide variety of herbs used in gruits, no two are ever quite the same, so checking the label will allow you to decide the best food to serve with the beer.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lee Heidel
Lee Heidel
Lee Heidel is the managing editor of Brew/Drink/Run, a website and podcast that promotes brewing your own beer, consuming the…
It’s official: Gen Z is not a fan of wine (and what that means for everyone else)
Gen Z doesn't need wine to be high on life. What's that like?
Friends toasting with beer

For those of us wine-worshipping Millennials, the thought of the younger generation not inheriting this shared fervor for all things viticultural is outright ludicrous. But according to a new report from Silicon Valley Bank’s 2024 State of the US Wine Industry, that appears to be exactly what's happening. Perhaps it was our overenthusiasm that spooked the members of Gen Z; perhaps they found our DIY cork art and tacky TJ Maxx wine-pun napkins too "cheugy," and we've frightened them off of the incredible nectar forever. Perhaps we Millennials were just too outspoken in our passion, and wine is now somehow being reduced and widdled down to nothing but a once-trendy item that will age out of style with those of us who can still rap every word of the Fresh Prince intro. It's enough to make one shed tears into their oversized wine glass. How can this be?

The study
Widely viewed as one of the most comprehensive analyses of the wine industry, Silicon Valley Bank's report is bleak but with a few hints at a silver lining for those of us who are hoping to see the wine industry keep its head above water.

Read more
Why you can (and should) add bourbon right to your banana bread batter without cooking it first
Bourbon alcohol cooks out as banana bread bakes - genius!
Banana bread

Cooking with booze is one of the best ways to achieve a robust and delicious complexity of flavor. For any number of dishes, we braise, poach, deglaze, and sauce with everything in the liquor cabinet, from wine to tequila to rum, and our food is better for it. And while you may have incorporated beer into your cupcakes or poached pear in a simmering pool of red wine, you may not yet fully appreciate the flavor spirits can bring to baked goods. Banana bread is one of the most delicious, comforting, feels-like-home treats there is, and it's hard to imagine it getting any better than it already is in its mildly sweet, toasty perfection. Enter bourbon.

It turns out that splashing a bit of bourbon into banana bread batter can take Grandma's recipe and elevate it to something one might find in an upscale restaurant. Here's why.

Read more
Blue Moon beer has one of the weirdest (and best) Dry January promos we’ve ever seen
Buy some Blue Moon beer, get a discount code on Blue Moon beer - easy!
Blue Moon

Blue Moon is a big name in the beer world. It’s been one of the most well-known wheat beers since its inception in 1995. It’s such a household name that it’s the kind of beer that probably wouldn’t see much of a dip in sales even if it never advertised again. But that’s not necessarily the case for its new non-alcoholic Belgian-white ale. And since drinkers might not be completely aware of this alcohol-free offering, the brand launched one of the weirdest and best dry January promotions ever.

If you’re unaware of dry January, it’s a time when many people attempt to “dry out” from the recent holiday season. There’s a good chance that due to all the social gatherings and parties, many drinkers had a few too many beers, glasses of champagne, and boozy cocktails. While it’s a great idea for many drinkers health-wise and as a way to start a new year on the right foot, like many resolutions, about halfway through the month, beer starts to look more and more appealing. Luckily, the folks at Blue Moon figured out a way to help you fight your urge to sip alcohol-filled frosty brews.

Read more