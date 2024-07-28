 Skip to main content
What is baseball steak? Here’s what to know

You may love this cut of meat and not even know it

By
Dry-aged steak
Mikhaylovskiy / Adobe Stock

There are about 15 different cuts of steaks you can commonly find at the butcher, each with its unique properties. If you love a juicy filet mignon, you might also love the baseball steak. Similar in texture and leanness, the baseball steak is a sirloin variety that closely resembles the filet mignon, but at a much cheaper price point.

Its thick, rounded shape allows it to not dry out when cooking and it also lets the meat retain a juicy, tender flavor. Below, we’ll discuss everything you need to know about the tender baseball cut of steak and how to cook one for yourself.

What is baseball steak?

Steak with fries and tomatoes,
Lukas / Pexels

A baseball steak refers to a center-cut top sirloin steak, a cut of meat that’s thick and hearty. You might also hear the baseball steak called a center-cut sirloin, prime sirloin steak, or a top-cut sirloin. The baseball steak is high in protein and lower in fat content than other forms of steak, such as ribeye steak. On average, a 12-ounce serving of a baseball steak contains 530 calories, 21 grams of fat, and 72 grams of protein.

You can enjoy baseball steak on its own, but you can also elevate its flavor with the addition of caramelized onions or steak sauce. Although baseball steak appears similar to filet mignon, it comes from the sirloin area of the cow, while filet mignon comes from the beef tenderloin area of the cow.

Why is it called baseball steak?

Filet steak
Lukas / Pexels

The nickname baseball steak for this type of baseball cut-top sirloin comes from its shape, which is thick and round like a baseball (makes perfect sense, high?). During the cooking process, the steak expands and then its sides puff out, which creates a baseball-like appearance. It’s not quite known when or where the baseball steak nickname started, but you’ll often see this type of steak at your local grocery store under the name “center top-cut sirloin.”

Cooking a baseball steak is slightly different from cooking up other steak varieties, since this particular cut of meat is so thick. Regardless of which method you use to cook your baseball steak, we recommend letting the steak sit out at room temperature for about 45 minutes before you cook it. This allows the fibers in the steak to thaw out before you introduce the steak to high temperatures. Then, continue to season your steak as desired, such as with salt, pepper, or steak seasoning.

Depending on your taste and cooking preferences for this kind of meat, you can cook a baseball steak on the grill (gas or electric) or sear and roast it in a skillet. This type of steak also cooks wonderfully on the grill as an inexpensive alternative to more expensive cuts of meat.

