 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

What are macchiatos? The simple beauty of a classic Italian coffee

The most unique cold coffee

By
Macchiato
Kellydo / Pixabay

Before I started drinking coffee, the word “macchiato” had little meaning beyond seeing advertisements for sugary variations like caramel macchiatos at Dunkin’. Once I became a coffee aficionado, I discovered these oversweetened Americanized variations of the macchiato take away from the beauty of the drink in its simplest form. The macchiato originated in Italy in the 1980s, offering an enhanced way for Italians to enjoy espresso with just a touch of milk. Below, we’ll explore everything about “what are macchiatos?” and how they differ from other espresso beverages.

What are macchiatos?

macchiato
Alexas_Fotos / Pixabay

As described by Seven Mile Coffee Roasters, the word “macchiato” is one of the most confusing terms in the world of coffee. Depending on where you are, the word could be used to describe a variety of drinks. For me, ordering a macchiato means I want an espresso macchiato.

Recommended Videos

An espresso macchiato translates to “espresso stained” which refers to how the drink is made. The “stain” refers to the small amount of steamed or frothed milk added on top of a single or double shot of espresso. As the coffee expert from Seven Mile Coffee Roasters explains in his video, the idea is that the tiny bit of steamed milk takes the “edge” of the intensity and bitterness of the espresso. Usually, the milk is frothed, but some Baristas might make a macchiato with steamed milk (again, this can lead to confusion when ordering a macchiato)

Related

Although you could add sugar or sweetener to your macchiato (as seen in many specialty interpretations of this drink), the drink on its own is not meant to be a sweet beverage. The light sweetness of the milk used on top is enough to slightly reduce the bitterness of the espresso. The macchiato isn’t meant to be a snack.

Macchiato vs. latte

This macchiato version is simple and delicious. It leaves a strong espresso flavor with just a tiny amount of milk. Unlike other espresso drinks like a latte, which uses a heavy amount of milk, an espresso macchiato is a drink for those who thoroughly enjoy the strong flavor of espresso in their drinks. In some places, you might see a macchiato made with two shots of espresso, a double macchiato, or one with three shots, a long macchiato.

The prominent espresso flavor is a key component of an espresso macchiato. If too much milk is used, the milk-to-coffee ratio of the drink changes, making it almost more like a cappuccino or a cortado if not made correctly. In my experience, ordering a macchiato at an unfamiliar coffee shop is almost like a gamble. You never know what you’ll get. I wholeheartedly agree with the statement by Seven Miles Coffee Roasters coffee expert: “If you’re adding more milk than espresso, you should probably call it something different than a macchiato.”

Are macchiatos supposed to be mixed?

Man with a macchiato
Brent Gorwin / Unsplash

As it turns out, exploring the answer to “What are macchiatos?” also leads to another critical question. A macchiato is a tiny espresso drink made with espresso shots and a small amount of steamed milk. If you watch how a macchiato is made, you’ll find that the drink is never mixed.

Making a macchiato is all about layering (so put down the spoon and avoid mixing your beverage). By layering the shots of espresso with the small dollop of milk foam on top, the first sip of your macchiato will be the taste of the foamed milk, followed by the espresso. The layering of the drink separates the bitter espresso with a slightly sweet layer of milk. In short, don’t ever stir your macchiato. If you do, you’ll end up with a beverage that more similarly resembles the mixed aspect of a cortado.

Macchiato vs latte macchiato

espresso shots
Di Bella Coffee / Pexels

Another area of confusion surrounds the question, “What are macchiatos?” are latte macchiato. A macchiato latte is an entirely different drink than an espresso macchiato (and it’s essential to know the difference so you don’t end up with a drink you don’t like). If you’re unsure which you’ll get, it’s never a bad idea to explain exactly what you want in your drink to your Barista. As the Barista in the video explains, a latte macchiato tastes nothing like the espresso classic because the order of the steps is reversed.

We’ve already established a classic espresso macchiato, an espresso-focused drink made by adding milk to shots of espresso. In contrast, a latte macchiato is made in the reverse by “staining” the milk with espresso. Instead of adding milk to espresso, this drink is made by adding a small amount of espresso to a more considerable amount of milk. This drink uses a much larger volume of milk and tastes more like a traditional latte than an espresso macchiato.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist focusing on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to…
Latte vs. cortado: The espresso showdown you didn’t know you needed
A detailed comparison of these two espresso beverages
latte

To a non-coffee drinker, every drink on a coffee shop menu can be redundant. After all, most café-style drinks combine espresso shots and steamed milk. Yet, the subtle differences in the preparation of every drink and the ratio of espresso to steamed milk create an abundance of variations in espresso drinks. This concept applies when comparing a latte and a cortado, two completely different drinks made from the same ingredients.

If you ask me, these drinks are more distinct than they are alike—especially in flavor. While I love both drinks, there are times when I prefer to order one drink over the other. Let's compare the latte vs. cortado to compare intensity, taste, and creaminess to help you decide which to order.
What is a latte?

Read more
Four Sigmatic launches ultra-caffeinated “The Last of Us” coffee ahead of Season 2
Get caffeinated ahead of the season 2 launch
The Last of Us Coffee

Four Sigmatic has debuted "The Last of Us: High Caffeine Organic Ground Coffee" in collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products ahead of the upcoming season two, which will stream on Max on April 13th. With mushrooms being a central part of the plot, this synergistic partnership aims to combine the show's appeal with Four Sigmatic’s expertise in mushroom coffee.

The new Four Sigmatic coffee is crafted with organic Arabica coffee, cordyceps, lion’s mane mushrooms, vitamin B12, and coffee bean extract for infectious focus and energy without the jitters. The dark roast coffee has a smooth, full-bodied taste with notes of dark chocolate. The blend is made from Honduran beans grown at a high altitude and designed for a super-smooth drinking experience.

Read more
Coffee on the carnivore diet: Do you need to give it up?
What to know about consuming coffee on a carnivore diet
Cups of long black coffee

Throughout the seven years I've followed a low-carb or ketogenic diet, I've tested the world of the carnivore diet multiple times. The carnivore diet takes a low-carb diet to the next level as a no-carb diet, which consists only of animal proteins. From weight loss benefits to enhanced mental clarity, people choose to try carnivore diets for many reasons.

The carnivore diet can be followed in several ways, from rigorous forms to more relaxed and liberal variations. When I first tried it, one of my biggest concerns was giving up my true love: coffee. As it turns out, some diet versions allow for coffee, making it much more straightforward to adhere to (if you ask me).

Read more