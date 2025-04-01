What are macchiatos? The simple beauty of a classic Italian coffee

Table of Contents Table of Contents What are macchiatos? Are macchiatos supposed to be mixed? Macchiato vs latte macchiato

Before I started drinking coffee, the word “macchiato” had little meaning beyond seeing advertisements for sugary variations like caramel macchiatos at Dunkin’. Once I became a coffee aficionado, I discovered these oversweetened Americanized variations of the macchiato take away from the beauty of the drink in its simplest form. The macchiato originated in Italy in the 1980s, offering an enhanced way for Italians to enjoy espresso with just a touch of milk. Below, we’ll explore everything about “what are macchiatos?” and how they differ from other espresso beverages.

What are macchiatos?

As described by Seven Mile Coffee Roasters, the word “macchiato” is one of the most confusing terms in the world of coffee. Depending on where you are, the word could be used to describe a variety of drinks. For me, ordering a macchiato means I want an espresso macchiato.

An espresso macchiato translates to “espresso stained” which refers to how the drink is made. The “stain” refers to the small amount of steamed or frothed milk added on top of a single or double shot of espresso. As the coffee expert from Seven Mile Coffee Roasters explains in his video, the idea is that the tiny bit of steamed milk takes the “edge” of the intensity and bitterness of the espresso. Usually, the milk is frothed, but some Baristas might make a macchiato with steamed milk (again, this can lead to confusion when ordering a macchiato)

Although you could add sugar or sweetener to your macchiato (as seen in many specialty interpretations of this drink), the drink on its own is not meant to be a sweet beverage. The light sweetness of the milk used on top is enough to slightly reduce the bitterness of the espresso. The macchiato isn’t meant to be a snack.

Macchiato vs. latte

This macchiato version is simple and delicious. It leaves a strong espresso flavor with just a tiny amount of milk. Unlike other espresso drinks like a latte, which uses a heavy amount of milk, an espresso macchiato is a drink for those who thoroughly enjoy the strong flavor of espresso in their drinks. In some places, you might see a macchiato made with two shots of espresso, a double macchiato, or one with three shots, a long macchiato.

The prominent espresso flavor is a key component of an espresso macchiato. If too much milk is used, the milk-to-coffee ratio of the drink changes, making it almost more like a cappuccino or a cortado if not made correctly. In my experience, ordering a macchiato at an unfamiliar coffee shop is almost like a gamble. You never know what you’ll get. I wholeheartedly agree with the statement by Seven Miles Coffee Roasters coffee expert: “If you’re adding more milk than espresso, you should probably call it something different than a macchiato.”

Are macchiatos supposed to be mixed?

As it turns out, exploring the answer to “What are macchiatos?” also leads to another critical question. A macchiato is a tiny espresso drink made with espresso shots and a small amount of steamed milk. If you watch how a macchiato is made, you’ll find that the drink is never mixed.

Making a macchiato is all about layering (so put down the spoon and avoid mixing your beverage). By layering the shots of espresso with the small dollop of milk foam on top, the first sip of your macchiato will be the taste of the foamed milk, followed by the espresso. The layering of the drink separates the bitter espresso with a slightly sweet layer of milk. In short, don’t ever stir your macchiato. If you do, you’ll end up with a beverage that more similarly resembles the mixed aspect of a cortado.

Macchiato vs latte macchiato

Another area of confusion surrounds the question, “What are macchiatos?” are latte macchiato. A macchiato latte is an entirely different drink than an espresso macchiato (and it’s essential to know the difference so you don’t end up with a drink you don’t like). If you’re unsure which you’ll get, it’s never a bad idea to explain exactly what you want in your drink to your Barista. As the Barista in the video explains, a latte macchiato tastes nothing like the espresso classic because the order of the steps is reversed.

We’ve already established a classic espresso macchiato, an espresso-focused drink made by adding milk to shots of espresso. In contrast, a latte macchiato is made in the reverse by “staining” the milk with espresso. Instead of adding milk to espresso, this drink is made by adding a small amount of espresso to a more considerable amount of milk. This drink uses a much larger volume of milk and tastes more like a traditional latte than an espresso macchiato.