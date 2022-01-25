  1. Food & Drink
Get $90 Off a Weber Grill for Your Super Bowl Party

By
The Weber Spirit II E-210 liquid propane grill on a white background.

Super Bowl LVI is just a few weeks away, so you might want to invest in grill deals and smoker deals because no Super Bowl watch party will be complete without a delicious lineup of food. If you love grilled food, you need to purchase a high-quality grill like the Weber Spirit II E-210 two-burner liquid propane grill — you and your guests won’t be disappointed. The grill is an even better choice because it’s available from Amazon for $459, after a $92 discount to its original price of $551.

Weber is a mainstay in The Manual’s best gas grills, so you know that you’re getting a top-notch product with the Weber Spirit II E-210 two-burner liquid propane grill. It features Weber’s Infinity Ignition system, which is guaranteed to ignite every time, and burner tubes that provide a consistent flow of gas to evenly cook your food. The porcelain-enameled, cast iron cooking grates are reversible, with the thin side for use with delicate food such as fish and shrimp, and the wider side applying thick sear marks to meat.

To help you accomplish the best grill recipes, Weber’s Flavorizer Bars are angled in such a way as to catch drippings that sizzle to add smoky flavor. Drippings that are not vaporized are channeled away from the burners and into the grill’s grease management system, with a disposable drip tray that may be replaced as needed. There’s a folding side table to hold platters, seasonings, and other things you need while grilling, and it comes with hooks where you can place your tools.

Grilled food is perfect for a Super Bowl watch party, and if you want to invest in a reliable grill, you can’t go wrong with the Weber Spirit II E-210 two-burner liquid propane grill. Amazon is selling the grill at $92 off, bringing its price down to just $459 from its original price of $551. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, so if you want to grab this special offer and get it before the big game, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

