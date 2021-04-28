Wayfair is Practically Giving Away This Weber Grill for Way Day



Way Day deals are officially on, today and tomorrow! If you’ve planned on buying a new grill or upgrading an older model this year, you do not want to miss the Way Day grill deals. An excellent example of the Way Day sales is the deal for Weber’s 42-inch Performer Kettle Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves on sale for just $289.

Buy Now

The Weber 42-inch Performer Kettle Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves has a 22-inch diameter cooking primary cooking surface, totaling 363-square inches of grilling space. You can easily cook 10 to 15 burgers at the same time on this grill. The stainless steel porcelain-coated non-stick grill grate makes cooking and clean up easy. Overall dimensions are 43.5-inches high by 42-inches wide by 29-inches deep. The grill has a painted metal fold-down side table, a wire bottom shelf, and three tool hooks. There’s also a thermometer in the grill lid so you can check or maintain the cooking temperature without lifting the lid.

The Weber’s central hinged cooking grate is removable so you can insert a griddle, poultry roaster, pizza stone other Gourmet BBQ System inserts (inserts are not included). You can also lift the hinged grill grate section to add more charcoal while cooking.

Other features include Weber’s One-Touch cleaning system with a high-capacity ash catcher and a Tuck-Away lid holder on the side of the grill. The cleaning system sweeps ashes and food debris into the ash catcher. The lid holder gives you a safe place to put the lid while you cook rather than just putting it on the ground.

Normally $339, Wayfair dropped the price of the Weber 42-inch Performer Kettle Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves to just $289 for the Way Day sale. If you’re looking for a new charcoal grill and want to upgrade to the backyard barbecue brand leader, save $40 and buy this grill today.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations