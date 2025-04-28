 Skip to main content
Verve Coffee Roasters brews a Grateful Dead inspired coffee

A coffee brew that is timeless and experimental

By
Grateful Dead Verve Coffee Roasters
Verve Coffee Roasters

Verve Coffee Roasters and the Grateful Dead have teamed up to debut a limited-edition organic coffee: Grateful Dead Morning Brew. Inspired by the free-spirited energy of the Grateful Dead, this brew is timeless and experimental, with a layer of spontaneity and heart in every sip. Balanced and bright, this new blend is easy to drink with layered complexity. The new light roast blend is made with organic, naturally processed coffee from Ethiopia, honoring the enduring impact and ever-evolving spirit of the Dead.

Coffee lovers who enjoy a quality cup will also appreciate that this specialty brew is the brand’s first-ever certified organic coffee, certified by CCOF, a nonprofit based in Santa Cruz. CCOF advances organic agriculture for a healthy world through organic certification, education, advocacy, and promotion. CCOF also ties back to the Grateful Dead, who donated $10,000 to the organization more than 30 years ago. The Morning Brew Blend is now available for purchase directly from Verve Coffee Roasters, priced at $24 for a 12-ounce bag, in both whole bean and ground coffee formats.

This just-released collaboration between Verve Coffee Roasters and the Grateful Dead also includes a lineup of limited-edition merchandise inspired by the Dead’s iconic psychedelic branding and playful Dancing Bear iconography.

“It’s been more than 40 years since the first and last concert the Grateful Dead played in Santa Cruz, the birthplace of Verve Coffee,” said Colby Barr, Co-Founder of Verve Coffee Roasters. “The Grateful Dead has transcended into cultural icons and are understood even by those who haven’t heard their music. As Verve was born out of a love for music, it only makes sense that we bring to life something special for one of music’s most influential forces and dedicated fan bases.”

