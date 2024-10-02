 Skip to main content
Tres Tribus releases limited-edition ancestral-style mezcal

If you've ever wanted to try ancestral-style mezcal, now's your chance

For those new to the spirit, there are three distinctive styles of mezcal. They are mezcal, mezcal artisanal, and mezcal ancestral. Each has its unique production methods and equipment. The most traditional style is ancestral. It’s also the strictest and most entrenched in the spirit’s history. That’s why we get excited when we hear about brands releasing ancestral-style mezcal.

Tres Tribus, an award-winning B Corp, small batch mezcal brand recently announced that it was releasing an ancestral-style mezcal to pay homage to the ofrendas (or offerings) to the dead on Día de los Muertos.

Tres Tribus Ancestral

Tres Tribus
Tres Tribus

To make Tres Tribus Ancestral, fifth-generation mezcalero Juan Antonio Coronel cooks agave pinas in underground ovens before hand-mashing them with wooden mallets and fermenting the pulp in underground amphoras. The mezcal is then distilled the traditional way in clay pots. A second distillation takes place, with the addition of traditional offerings found on ofrendas, including marigolds, oranges, tangerines, grapefruits, and quince. The mezcal then rested for two full years in glass before it was bottled.

“This mezcal celebrates the traditions of Mexico and especially of Oaxaca where the festivals of all the saints and the faithful departed are present, for this reason we distill the best that we have at home to receive the soul of those who came forward,” Coronel said in a press release.

Where can I buy it?

Tequila in a shot glass
Mpho Mojapelo / Unsplash

This 88-proof mezcal is available at select retailers as well as Tres Tribus’ website for a suggested retail price of $179.99. Get a bottle and sip it as you celebrate Día de los Muertos.

