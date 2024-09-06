 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

An unusual mezcal aged in ex-rum barrels, from Ilegal Mezcal

The mezcal is aged in barrels that previously aged an eight year old Caribbean rum

By
ilegal mezcal rum aging hero image reposado caribbean cask finish
Lindsay Wynn for Ilegal Mezcal

Popular mezcal brand Ilegal Mezcal is expanding its range with a new Reposado Caribbean Cask Finish expression, brings notes of rum flavor to its smoky reposado mezcal. With the arrival of mezcal onto the cocktail and spirits scene in the U.S., brands are getting more experimental with their offerings — including using different aging methods to achieve new flavors.

The new expression begins with Ilegal’s reposado mezcal, which is aged in American oak barrels for between four and six months. But then it goes through an unusual second step in the aging process, being transported into barrels that previously aged an eight year old Caribbean rum. The mezcal spent up to two months in these ex-rum casks, picking up flavors of fruits and spice.

Recommended Videos

“We’ve always welcomed the challenge of what we can create in the mezcal category and are proud of the achievements we and our longtime palenque partners have made in aged mezcal,” said John Rexer, Founder of Ilegal Mezcal. “Ilegal Caribbean Cask Finish takes our Reposado to a new place and speaks to the community blending spirit Ilegal was founded on, marrying the agave-forward character of Ilegal with the vibrant influence of Caribbean rum casks. We look forward to sharing with our fans far and wide.”

The result of this rum finishing process is a mezcal with caramelized pear and orange scents, and flavors of butterscotch and smoke with a spiced finish. The expression is available for pre-order now and will start shipping on September 16. It will also be available at retailers for $50 per 750 ml bottle.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
The first ever rye whiskey finished in ex-Awamori casks
The 12-Year-Old Rye Whiskey Finished in Ex-Awamori Casks from the World Whiskey Society
best workout recovery foods alcohol

An unusual and rare whiskey is entering the market: the first rye whiskey finished in ex-Awamori casks. Using casks from a traditional type of Japanese beverage from Okinawa, Japan, the latest release is a limited edition from the World Whiskey Society's Reserve Collection.

The release features a 12-year old Indiana Rye whiskey, aged in both American oak casks and Japanese Awamori casks. These two types of cask help to give the whiskey a mellow, sweet, spicy quality with an unusual depth and flavor profile.

Read more
Sip on these cocktails to celebrate National Rum Day
From the Daiquiri to the Painkiller, rum is the backbone of a huge variety of cocktails
national rum day 2024 high res hibiscus spritz 02 comp

Today is National Rum Day, so let's take a beat to consider this often-overlooked spirit. It's easy to drink, easy to mix, and for that reason it sometimes doesn't get celebrated as much as more challenging spirits like Scotch. But rum is a vast category, encompassing everything from complex, aged fine rums for sipping to sweet spiced rums for casual mixed drinks, so it's worth taking some time to explore all the variety that it offers.

Rum is the backbone of many of the world's favorite cocktails, like the crowd-pleasing Mojito, the easy to make Dark n Stormy, and the perennially popular Cuba Libre. If you truly want to appreciate the nuances of a good rum (short of sipping it neat), then one of the best cocktails to show off all of its complexities is a Daiquiri. With nothing but rum, lime juice, and some sweetener, this is the perfect choice for getting to know new rums.

Read more
Researchers extract valuable chemicals from whisky distillery waste
The research looks at extracting compounds like lactic acid from whisky by-products
scotch whisky byproducts paul byrne lua54fwvcj4 unsplash 1

Like virtually all forms of production, distilling Scotch creates by-products. Now, researchers are looking into whether these by-products could be put to use to both save money and promote sustainability.

The researchers from the University of Aberdeen, working with the startup Ripcell, have investigated recovering chemical compounds like lactic acid from materials like pot ale and spent lees. These compounds can be used by the chemical industry such as in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Read more