The mezcal is aged in barrels that previously aged an eight year old Caribbean rum

Popular mezcal brand Ilegal Mezcal is expanding its range with a new Reposado Caribbean Cask Finish expression, brings notes of rum flavor to its smoky reposado mezcal. With the arrival of mezcal onto the cocktail and spirits scene in the U.S., brands are getting more experimental with their offerings — including using different aging methods to achieve new flavors.

The new expression begins with Ilegal’s reposado mezcal, which is aged in American oak barrels for between four and six months. But then it goes through an unusual second step in the aging process, being transported into barrels that previously aged an eight year old Caribbean rum. The mezcal spent up to two months in these ex-rum casks, picking up flavors of fruits and spice.

“We’ve always welcomed the challenge of what we can create in the mezcal category and are proud of the achievements we and our longtime palenque partners have made in aged mezcal,” said John Rexer, Founder of Ilegal Mezcal. “Ilegal Caribbean Cask Finish takes our Reposado to a new place and speaks to the community blending spirit Ilegal was founded on, marrying the agave-forward character of Ilegal with the vibrant influence of Caribbean rum casks. We look forward to sharing with our fans far and wide.”

The result of this rum finishing process is a mezcal with caramelized pear and orange scents, and flavors of butterscotch and smoke with a spiced finish. The expression is available for pre-order now and will start shipping on September 16. It will also be available at retailers for $50 per 750 ml bottle.