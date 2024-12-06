 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Holiday drinks with a tropical twist: A top tiki bar shares its cocktail recipes

Get festive with these pro-level cocktails

By
Record player with Christmas tree lights
JGI / Jamie Grill / Getty Images

The holidays are coming fast and you could probably use a good cocktail. Whether it’s for yourself or something to hand to your guests as they arrive, we’ve got you covered. And instead of a boring old hot toddy or similar, we thought we’d go the route of stellar tiki cocktails.

So we reached out to our friends at Three Dots and a Dash, one of the best tiki bars in the land. The Windy City establishment is known for its well-structured tropical drinks, which so often reflect the season in addition to tiki culture.

Recommended Videos

Read on for some great original holiday cocktails with recipes from the lauded Chicago bar.

Related

Mistletoe Mai Tai

Mistletoe Mai Tai
Three Dots and a Dash

A classic Mai Tai cocktail in the mold of the holidays? Sold. This one blends infused rum with Curacao, apple tea, orgeat, and more for an amazing drink.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce cranberry-infused Jamaican Overproof*
  • 1 ounce aged Jamaican rum
  • 1/2 ounce orange Curacao
  • 1 ounce cranberry apple tea*
  • 1 ounce fresh-squeezed lime juice
  • 1 ounce almond orgeat
  • 1 teaspoon falernum
  • 1 dash Angostura bitters
  • 3 drops Bittermens cranberry bitters
  • Cranberries, edible orchid, and mint for garnish

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing tin with 8 ounces of crushed ice.
  2. Flash-blend for 5 seconds and pour unstrained into a rocks glass.
  3. Garnish with mint bouquet, three cranberries skewered, and an edible orchid.

* Cranberry-infused Jamaican Overproof ingredients:

  • 2 liters Jamaican Overproof rum
  • 1 pound fresh cranberries

Method:

  1. Combine together in a sous vide bag, seal, and cook in sous vide at 175 degrees Fahrenheit for 2 hours.
  2. Remove from the water bath, carefully open the bag, and strain through the chinois into a clean container.
  3. Allow to cool before bottling and refrigerating.

*Cranberry apple tea ingredients:

  • 1 liter filtered water
  • 35 grams Rare Tea Cellars Autumn Harvest Cran-Apple Tea

Method:

  1. Bring water to a boil, remove from heat, add tea and let steep for 7 minutes.
  2. Strain through chinois into a clean container and allow to cool before bottling and refrigerating.

Hot buttered rum

Hot buttered rum
Three Dots and a Dash

If you’re going to make a hot buttered rum, we suggest following the guidance of Three Dots and a Dash. This one involves a little more leg work, but the results are purely captivating.

Butter spice tea ingredients:

  • 1,000 ml water
  • 30 grams whole cinnamon sticks (cracked)
  • 10 grams whole black peppercorn (cracked)
  • 10 grams allspice berries (cracked)
  • 2 whole cloves
  • 2 grams grated nutmeg

Method:

  1. Warm the dry spices in a medium saucepan until fragrant.
  2. Add 1000 ml water to the saucepan.
  3. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes.
  4. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature.
  5. Strain through a fine mesh sieve and set aside for later.

Butter syrup ingredients:

  • 800 grams butter spice tea
  • 800 grams demerara sugar
  • 600 grams Nordic butter
  • 13 grams kosher salt
  • 10 grams Ticaloid 210s*

*Ticaloid 210s is a combination of gum arabic and xantham gum. It stabilizes the syrup, which allows the butter to stay emulsified without separating. While it can be omitted, the butter will separate from the rum when heated or stored, which makes for a less-than-ideal hot buttered rum experience. It can be found at modernistpantry.com or other specialty culinary sources.

Method:

  1. In a large saucepan, slowly melt butter,
  2. Add sugar, spice tea, and salt to the pan. Stir well until sugar is incorporated,
  3. Slowly feather in Ticaloid and stir well, ensuring no clumps remain.
  4. If storing, cool to room temperature before placing in the refrigerator.

Hand-whipped cream ingredients:

  • 200 ml heavy cream
  • 20 ml cinnamon syrup (1:1)

Method:

  1. Combine in a small glass bottle
  2. Shake hard until thick but still pourable

Hot buttered rum ingredients:

  • 250 ml overproof rum (Plantation OFTD)
  • 250 ml aged Jamaican rum (Appleton 12 Year Old)
  • 750 ml butter syrup
  • 500 ml water

Method:

  1. Combine in a large container and stir well.
  2. Use a double boiler or sous vide bath and heat gently to 170 degrees Fahrenheit and hold for serving.
  3. Pre-warm small glasses and fill 3/4 full with hot buttered rum.
  4. Gently top with prepared hand-shaken cream poured down the back of a spoon.
  5. Garnish with grated nutmeg.

No Business Like Snow Business

Three Dots and a Dash festive cocktail
Three Dots and a Dash

Combining tequila, blood orange, citrus, and spiced cider, this cocktail slaps in a festive kind of way. Bonus points if you can serve it up in a glass as cool as the one above.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 ounces reposado tequila
  • 1/2 ounce Elsewhere Blood Orange Aperitivo
  • 1/2 ounce fresh-squeezed lemon juice
  • 2o ounces good quality, non-pasteurized spiced apple cider*
  • 1 ounce spiced cider syrup*
  • Cinnamon stick, edible orchid, and mint for garnish

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients together in a mixing tin with 8 ounces of crushed ice.
  2. Flash-blend for 5 seconds and pour unstrained into a ceramic mug or 16-ounce glass.
  3. Garnish with mint bouquet, cinnamon stick, and edible orchid.

*Spiced apple cider ingredients:

  • 1 liter quality, non-pasteurized apple cider
  • 8-10 cinnamon sticks
  • 8 cloves
  • 10-12 allspice berries
  • 1 lemon (cut into wheels)

Method:

  1. In a medium saucepan, add the cider, slowly bringing to a boil.
  2. Drop heat to a simmer and add in cinnamon, clove, allspice, and lemon, and let this cook for 15-20 minutes.
  3. Remove from heat and let it steep for an additional 10 minutes as it cools.
  4. Strain, bottle, and keep refrigerated for up to two weeks.

*Spiced cider syrup ingredients:

  • 2 cups spiced apple cider
  • 2 cups white sugar

Method:

  1. In a medium saucepan, add the spiced apple cider.
  2. Over medium heat, slowly pour in the sugar — stirring until fully dissolved.
  3. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
  4. Bottle and keep refrigerated for up to two weeks.

Try out the above this holiday season when you’re hosting guests or just looking for a festive beverage to clutch in your palm.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Expand your Tiki cocktail skills with this Don’s Mix recipe
This Tiki ingredient is easy to make at home
A glass of pineapple Tiki style cocktail.

Tiki cocktails are a world unto themselves, and with their tropical flavors, bright colors, and elaborate garnishes they're the perfect antidote to a dull, grey winter feeling. While going to a Tiki bar is always a good time, you might also be interested in mixing your favorite Tiki drinks at home. But if you've ever looked into the cocktail recipes, you'll know that they can be complex.

Tiki recipes often call for multiple types of rum, plus fruit juices like pineapple that you might not have on hand. These are all things you can buy from the store, however. Where it can get trickier is with some of the specialty ingredients you see called for, like orgeat syrup or Don's Mix. But the good news is that while these ingredients might be uncommon, they are easy enough to make at home.

Read more
Get ready for the holidays with these festive whiskey cocktails
Flavors of peppemint and allspice capture the festive mood
irish whiskey holiday cocktails teeling phoenixparlorset hotirishcoffee 1543 edit 1

It feels like Halloween is barely over, and already we're into the festive season. So whether you're a lover of all things holiday and you can't wait to break out the tinsel and the decorations, or whether you'd rather sit the whole thing out, the festive spirit will soon be arriving in full force. It's always fun to adapt your drinks to the seasons, and that includes holiday flavors like nutmeg and allspice or peppermint and chocolate, so why not start on your celebrations early and try out some fun cocktails?

Whiskey is a great match for many holiday drinks, and Irish whiskey is growing in popularity as a mixing spirit. We've got some cocktails featuring Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey to get you into the holiday mood.
Candy Cane Coffee

Read more
Get tropical but spooky with these coconut liqueur cocktails
Enjoy a bit of coconut and pineapple to remind you of warmer days
malibu halloween cocktails maliboo2 1

If you have memories of Malibu, the coconut flavored rum, it may well be from ill-advised shots with buddies at late-night bars. But there's more that you can do with coconut flavors than just drinking it neat or mixing it with coke. If you fancy a throwback to your wilder days paired with a fun Halloween themed treat, then we have four cocktail recipes demonstrating different uses for coconut rum.

You'll find simple mixes of lemonade and grenadine, as well as a frozen rose slushie that sounds like it would be a hit at any party. Or if you're feeling the need for some tropical vibes as the weather gets colder, try the ever popular piña colada-themed combo of pineapple and coconut, or the fruity bay breeze which combines sweet rum and pineapple juice with the tart sharpness of cranberry juice.
The Maliboo

Read more